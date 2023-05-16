Global IoT Sensors Strategic Business Report 2023: Strong Growth in Smart Homes & Home Automation Bodes Well for the Growth of IoT Sensors

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Sensors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for IoT Sensors estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Pressure Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Temperature Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 24.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.5% CAGR



The IoT Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.9% and 22.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Analog Devices, Inc.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Broadcom Ltd.

General Electric Company

Infineon Technologies AG

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.

Monnit Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Omron Corporation

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Sensirion AG

Siemens AB

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

SmartThings

TDK Corporation

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

IoT Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Competitor Market Shares

IoT Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Product Overview

Sensors: A Definition

Types of IoT Sensors & Their Applications

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Expanding Ecosystem of IoT Connected Devices, the Cornerstone for Growth of IoT Sensors

Opportunities for the Use of Sensors Explodes in Sync with the Unstoppable Rise of the IoT Industry: Global IoT Spending by Industry Vertical (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 & 2020

The Front End of IoT, Sensors Remain Crucial to IoT Functions & Success

Growing Number of Connected Devices Drives Opportunities Across the IoT Technology Stack Including Sensors: Global Number of Active Connected IoT Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Costing Over US$250,000 to Build Multi-Level IoT Solutions, Smart Sensors Remain Vital for the Success of IoT Projects: Average IoT Project Cost Breakdown (In %) by Cost Component

Falling Cost of Sensors Catalyze Demand for IoT Sensors

Continuously Falling Cost of IoT Sensors to Spur Proliferation of Internet of Everything: Average Cost of IoT Sensors (In US$) for the Years 2004, 2010, 2016 and 2020

Strong Growth in Smart Homes & Home Automation Bodes Well for the Growth of IoT Sensors

The Robust Smart Home Industry Offers Lucrative Opportunities Across the Entire Spectrum of IoT Technology Stack: Global Smart Home Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024 by Type

The Rise of Smart Cities Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for IoT Sensors

It Takes Connected Sensors to Collect IoT Data & Build Smart Cities: Global Smart Cities Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Supported by a Bright Future in Healthcare, IoT Wearables Ranks Among the Many Growth Drivers in the Consumer IoT Space

Expanding Base of Wearable Devices Spurs Opportunities for IoT Sensors in Wearables: Global Number of Connected Wearable Devices (In Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Migration to Smart Agriculture Expands the Role of IoT in Agriculture in Enhancing Productivity & Yields

With Sensors Representing the Key Hardware for Building Intelligent IoT Systems, Robust Spending on IoT in Agriculture to Benefit Demand for Smart Agriculture Sensors: Global Smart Agriculture Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 & 2023

Rising Global Investments in Industry 4.0 Drives Demand for Cost Effective IoT Sensors

The Cultural Shift & Digital Makeover Driving Adoption of Industry 4.0 Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for IoT Sensors in Manufacturing: Global Smart Factory Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2022

As the Backbone of IoT, Developments in Wireless Networking Technologies to Benefit Market Growth

Wireless Networking Technologies, A Primary Factor Influencing the Success of IoT Projects & Thereby Opportunities in the IoT Value Chain: Global Number of IoT Connections (In Million) by Connectivity Type for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Sensor Fusion Makes IoT Sensors Smart

A Critical Step Towards Building Intelligent IoT Systems, IoT Sensor Functionality Moves from Data Acquisition to Data Fusion: Global Sensor Fusion Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Miniaturization of Sensors: Key to Empowering IoT Applications

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

