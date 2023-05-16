LiDAR Drone Market to Surpass USD 1012.90 Million by 2030 due to Its Widespread Applications in Land Surveying, Construction Site Monitoring, and Agriculture | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to a report by SNS Insider, the LiDAR Drone Market is projected to experience significant growth, with an expected increase from USD 155.45 million in 2022 to USD 1012.90 million by 2030. This growth is anticipated to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.”

Market Overview

LiDAR drones combine the maneuverability and flexibility of drones with the precision and accuracy of LiDAR technology, resulting in a powerful tool for various applications. LiDAR drones are equipped with a LiDAR sensor, which emits laser beams toward the ground or other objects. These laser beams bounce back when they encounter objects, and the drone's sensor records the time it takes for the beams to return.

Market Analysis

The LiDAR drone market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by various factors that are revolutionizing industries across the board. One of the key drivers behind this expansion is the increasing utilization of LiDAR drones in land surveying, construction site monitoring, and environmental monitoring applications. These drones equipped with LiDAR technology have proven to be invaluable tools, providing highly accurate and detailed data for these sectors. Moreover, LiDAR drones have become indispensable for producing accurate 3D maps and models. They are capable of capturing fine details of terrain, structures, and objects, enabling various industries to enhance their planning, design, and visualization processes. Industries such as urban planning, infrastructure development, and real estate greatly benefit from the advanced mapping capabilities of LiDAR drones.

Impact of Recession on LiDAR Drone Market Growth

While a recession can have a significant impact on the LiDAR drone market, the extent of the impact will depend on various factors such as the industry and application. Manufacturers and suppliers may need to adapt to changing market conditions and focus on areas of stable demand to survive during a recession.

LiDAR Drone Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 155.45 Million Market Size by 2030 US$ 1012.90 Million CAGR CAGR of 26.4% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 LiDAR Drone Market: Key Segmentation • By Component (Li-DAR Lasers, Navigation and Positioning Systems, UAV Cameras, Others)

• By Type (Rotary-wing Li-DAR Drones, Fixed-wing Li-DAR Drones)

• By Range (Short, Medium, Long)

• By Application (Corridor Mapping, Archeology, Construction, Environment, Entertainment, Precision Agriculture, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

North America is poised to dominate the LiDAR drone market, holding the largest share in the industry. The region has witnessed numerous initiatives aimed at driving the adoption of LiDAR drones for safety and environmental applications. With a focus on enhancing geoscience data collection, mapping, data preservation, and scientific interpretation, key players are investing significantly in this technology. The safety and environmental applications of LiDAR drones are also garnering attention in North America. These drones can be utilized in various sectors, such as infrastructure development, agriculture, forestry, and disaster management. By employing LiDAR technology, organizations can conduct rapid and comprehensive surveys, enabling effective planning and monitoring of projects while minimizing risks.

Key Takeaway from LiDAR Drone Market Study

The market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, with the LiDAR laser segment expected to dominate. As the demand for LiDAR data continues to increase in various industries, the use of LiDAR lasers in drones will become more prevalent, driving growth in the market.

With its unparalleled mapping capabilities, efficiency gains, enhanced safety, and expanding application scope, the corridor mapping segment is well-positioned to dominate the market.

Recent Developments Related to LiDAR Drone Market

Microdrones , a leading provider of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions, has recently unveiled their latest groundbreaking product, the EasyOne LiDAR drone. This state-of-the-art survey-grade UAV combines the power of LiDAR technology with the convenience and efficiency of a compact, user-friendly design.

, a leading provider of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions, has recently unveiled their latest groundbreaking product, the EasyOne LiDAR drone. This state-of-the-art survey-grade UAV combines the power of LiDAR technology with the convenience and efficiency of a compact, user-friendly design. Cansel, a leading provider of software, hardware, and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, and geospatial industries, has recently joined forces with GeoCue, a prominent provider of advanced drone LiDAR and geospatial software solutions. This exciting partnership aims to offer cutting-edge technology solutions to professionals in the field.

