Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of GERD and Other Gastrointestinal Disorders Drives Growth

The global gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 5.95 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 1.76% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease and other gastrointestinal diseases. Moreover, change in lifestyle and food habits, low success rates associated with GERD management devices and increasing demand for self-medication is further propelling the industry growth.

Increasing prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux and other gastric disorders is propelling the growth of the market. For instance, it is estimated that around 13.98% of total population is affected by GERD, which equals to around 1.03 billion people suffering from GERD globally.

The rising incidence of the condition propels the need for proper treatment. Individuals using over-the-counter medication to treat unidentified problems may be at a higher risk. Untreated GERD condition not only increases uncomfortableness but may result in a number of additional medical issues.



Treatment of GERD generally includes lifestyle modification, surgical therapy, and medical therapy. Patients who do not respond to lifestyle changes receive a therapeutic intervention. Antacids, antisecretory drugs like PPI treatment or histamine (H2) receptor antagonists (H2RAs), and prokinetic drugs make up therapeutics.

Famotidine and cimetidine are two H2RAs that have been licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are currently offered over the counter in the US. Because of an unanticipated impurity in the active ingredient, the other H2RA that is frequently used, ranitidine, has been recalled due to a potential health risk or safety concern.



Furthermore, key players are focusing on incorporating gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics. For instance, in May 2022, Phathom Pharmaceuticals announced FDA approval for Vonoprazan, a NDA for the treatment of adults with all grades of erosive esophagitis and to provide healing and relief from heartburn.

Moreover, in November 2022, JB Pharma launched RANRAFT, a novel formulation that helps in providing quick relief for acid reflux and heartburn.



Antacids segment dominated the gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment market in 2021 and is attributable to the rapid and quick relief offered by antacids, as they tend to counteract the acidity inside the stomach

Untreated condition owing to unnecessary condition that leads to additional medical issues is propelling the demand for proper therapeutics.

Key players operating in the market are focusing on developing medications that helps in curbing the uncomfortable condition occurring through GERD

North America held the largest market share which can be attributed to the increasing technological advancements in diagnostics technologies that facilitate rehabilitation of disabled patients

