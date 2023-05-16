Global Triathlon Clothing Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Triathlon Clothing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Tri Tops, Tri Shorts, Tri Suits), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global triathlon clothing market size is expected to reach USD 3,637.3 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at 8.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Zone3 Ltd.

Zoot Sports

De Soto Clothing Company, Inc.

Louis Garneau Sports

Fanatics Inc.

2XU

Pearl Izumi

Orca

Kiwami Triathlon

TYR SPORT. INC.

Factors such as the increasing number of sports enthusiasts and growing popularity of triathlon globally are driving the demand for triathlon clothing. Rising health consciousness among consumers and their drive to find new ways to maintain their fitness is another factor driving the market's growth.



Increased interest in triathlons, rising disposable income, and expanding knowledge of the health advantages of triathlon training are all factors contributing to the market expansion.

Demand for high-end products in the market is expected to be driven by rising disposable income levels in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, and Indonesia. As manufacturers concentrate on creating cutting-edge, comfortable designs and materials, triathlon apparel is also becoming more inexpensive and widely available.



The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market. There was a restriction on mass gatherings across the world in 2020 and the initial months of 2021 which resulted in the cancellation of numerous sports events. In addition, sports clothing remained out of reach for consumers as it was deemed a non-essential product during the pandemic. Thus, various sports apparel stores were closed in 2020. All these factors hampered the growth in 2020 and 2021.



Triathlon Clothing Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the tri shorts segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. This segment is primarily driven by features like quick drying technology, breathability, quick-wicking, zipper access, aerodynamic fit, and fabric of the tri suits

Based on application, the men segment is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period because of higher participation of men in triathlon events

Based on distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecasted period owing to a shift in customer preference toward online distribution channels

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2050.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3637.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

