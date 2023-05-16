Global Mechanical Recycling of Plastic Packaging Waste Study 2023: AI-based and Robotic Sorting to Enable Collaboration, Transparency, and Material Circularity

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mechanical Recycling of Plastic Packaging Waste" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global mechanical recycling of plastic packaging waste at $15,730.8 million in 2022. We expect it to reach $41,078.7 million in 2030, recording a 12.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

The report analyzes current trends shaping global plastic packaging markets and the factors impacting the development of mechanical recycling of plastic packaging.

The circular economy approach involves initiatives across material and product life cycles, supporting sustainable resource consumption and waste prevention by assimilating high-tech solutions. The global resource management sector is transitioning toward greater digital technology adoption using disruptive smart technologies and platform-based solutions to ensure physical and digital tracking of closed-loop material management.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered material recognition is a disruptive technology that offers high growth potential in current and future applications for efficient waste sorting and recycling. Smart material recovery facilities are implementing a combination of robotic sorting solutions, computer vision, optical sorters, sensors, and AI with the ability to perform complex tasks and detect specific types/shapes/brands of packaging of individual manufacturers.

Stakeholders view mechanical recycling as an excellent example of the circular economy. It significantly reduces waste generation, limits landfilling and plastic pollution, cuts the consumption of virgin materials in polymer production, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Heightened extended producer responsibility (EPR) implemented by fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, rising consumer awareness, and sustainability goals such as the European Union (EU) target of recycling 55% of plastic packaging waste by 2030 drive the demand for circular polymers.

Notably, the report provides stakeholders insights into a dynamic market influenced by increasing global sustainability imperatives and technological advances, creating new aftermarkets and growth opportunities for participants to explore.

Other important information includes:

The distribution of plastic packaging waste recycling facilities, services, and new investments by region, with growth opportunity index by segments

Growth accelerators shaping mechanical recycling in the circular economy of plastics

Leading providers of AI-based material recognition and mechanical processing technologies

Analyses on how AI application in waste recycling supports the development of new markets for secondary materials and creates new business models

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mechanical Recycling of Plastic Packaging

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Overview

Top Market Trends

Materials Suitable for Mechanical and Chemical Recycling of PCR Plastics

Key Processes of Mechanical Recycling in the Plastics Value Chain

Key Processes of Mechanical Recycling in the Plastics Value Chain - Definitions

Growth Opportunity Index by Key Verticals

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Trends Impacting Mechanical Recycling Development

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by CAPEX and OPEX

Growth Metrics

3 Regional Analysis

Plastic Packaging Waste Generation and Recycling by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Distribution of Mechanical Recycling CAPEX and OPEX by Region

Overview of Regional Opportunities - Europe

Overview of Regional Opportunities - North America

Overview of Regional Opportunities - Latin America

Overview of Regional Opportunities - Asia-Pacific

Overview of Regional Opportunities - Middle East & Africa

4 Stakeholder Analysis and Companies to Watch

Stakeholder Integration

New Business Models

Mapping Key Solution Providers

Mapping Key Solution Providers

Case Study - Strategic Partnerships Between Materials Recovery Companies and AI-based Solution Providers to Develop Advanced End-to-End Recycling Capacity

Companies to Watch

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Recycling Robots and AI for Material/Product Detection and Sorting

Growth Opportunity 2: Platform-based Solutions with Real-time Flow Analyzers to Increase Processing Visibility and Transparency

Growth Opportunity 3: Sensor-based and Optical Recycling Sorting Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4n6rhs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.