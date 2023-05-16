Six Star Pro Nutrition® and Kellogg’s® Collaborate to Turn Iconic Cereal Flavors into Protein Powder

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your favorite cereals just became your new favorite protein powders.

Six Star Pro Nutrition® and Kellogg’s® have teamed up to create the ultimate athlete’s dream: Frosted Flakes® and Froot Loops® flavored SIX STAR® 100% Whey Protein Plus, coming this August to Walmart® and other leading retailers near you, as well as on the web at www.sixstarpro.com. This game-changing partnership will not only see the reinvention of two time-tested breakfast favorites into high-performance protein but will leverage the beloved Tony the TigerTM and Toucan SamTM characters.

With 30 grams of protein, 6.7 grams of BCAAs, and only 2 grams of sugar per serving, SIX STAR and Kellogg’s will set athletes up for success with a product that Tastes Like Victory and has all the essential ingredients needed for every big win in life — on and off the field. Day or night, after a workout or a game, or with a bowl of cereal, it’s designed to help athletes fuel their performance. Most importantly, family-friendly pricing means that, like most SIX STAR products, high-performance nutrition comes without taking a bite out of the bottom line.

“At Kellogg’s, we envision a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled,” said David Lee, Senior Director of Global Licensing & Culture. “Our brand collaboration with best-selling sports nutrition brand SIX STAR supports that vision with iconic brands like Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops bringing balanced breakfasts and new, innovative high-performance protein powders for busy families and sports lifestyles.”

This partnership allows Team SIX STAR to add two of the most iconic and recognizable brand mascots in the world of advertising and marketing, Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam, to its athlete roster. These legendary figures embody the spirit of an athlete, the wisdom of a coach, and the heart of a hero. Tony the Tiger will encourage student-athletes to make everyday moments and gametime GR-R-REAT! and Toucan Sam will colorfully remind them to make time for fun, adventure, and celebration along the way.

“The consumer drives us at Iovate, so we’re always eager to create memorable experiences while showcasing the innovation our company is known for,” said Tim Toll, Chief Executive Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the makers of SIX STAR branded products. “This synergistic partnership with Kellogg’s will allow us to continue championing delicious, affordable, and accessible nutrition to athletes of all ages — high school, college, even professionals, and their families. We are thrilled to bring two iconic cereal flavors – Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops — into the world of sports nutrition.”

The SIX STAR and Kellogg’s brands will support this partnership through an array of marketing campaigns and initiatives that revolve around creating a GR-R-REAT overall experience for consumers. This includes integration into the SIX STAR brand’s high school partnerships, its Pro Athlete ambassadors — including U.S. soccer star Kristie Mewis and professional soccer star Jordyn Huitema — experiential marketing activations, and paid media advertising across print, digital, mobile, and social platforms.

Follow Your Nose and experience the Taste of Victory!

This deal was brokered by Beanstalk, Kellogg’s global exclusive licensing agency for food and beverage.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge active sports nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition® is designed to be The Athlete’s Choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice, and in the gym.

Due to its commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate has been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 270 employees, four leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® PromiseESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

About Beanstalk

Beanstalk, a global brand extension licensing agency, works closely with our clients to unlock brand equity and create many of the world’s most recognizable products and services. We help leading brands, celebrities, media properties, manufacturers and retailers creatively find ways to strengthen their relationship with their most important stakeholder – the consumer. Beanstalk offers a breadth of services across our practice areas, including brand representation, digital media representation (Tinderbox), manufacturer representation, cultural intelligence, creative services, legal and financial services, and royalty auditing. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Miami, Cincinnati, Mexico City and Sao Paulo, and affiliates throughout the world. Beanstalk is the recipient of the 2022 Licensing International Excellence Award for Best Licensing Agency. For more information, please visit www.beanstalk.com. Beanstalk is a member of the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group.

