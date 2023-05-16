Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment Report 2023: Currently, There are 2 Leading Marketed Drugs with Roche and Boehringer Ingelheim Being Key Players

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in IPF therapeutics.

There will be more than 0.49 million diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF in 2023 in the 16 countries covered in the publisher's epidemiology forecast for IPF

Currently, there are two leading marketed drugs for the treatment of IPF, with Roche and Boehringer Ingelheim being key players in the disease space

R&D activity in IPF is steady, with one product in pre-registration stage and three products in Phase III development

Commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in IPF, with the US emerging as the key country for conducting trials in this disease space

Globally, deals involving partnerships were the most common type of deals involving companies developing

Components of the report include:

Disease Landscape

Disease Overview

Epidemiology Overview

Treatment Overview

Marketed Products Assessment

Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

Annual Therapy Cost

Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

Pipeline Assessment

Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

Clinical Trials Assessment

Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

Deals Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

Overview of Recent Deals

Commercial Assessment

Key Market Players

Future Market Catalysts

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

1.1 Contents

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 List of Tables and Figures

1.4 Abbreviations



2 Key Findings



3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview



4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Route of Administration

4.4 Marketed Drugs Profiles and Sales Forecasts



5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

5.1 Annual Therapy Cost

5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement



6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Phase III Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Molecule Type

6.4 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.5 Overview by Route of Administration

6.6 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)

6.7 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA



7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Geographic Overview

7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.12 Enrollment Data

7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models



8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances



9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players



10 Future Market Catalysts



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdtqq1



Source: GlobalData

