UPDATE - Revelstoke Partners with Check Point Software Technologies to Automate Industry-Leading Detection and Response Solutions

Campbell, California, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revelstoke Security, (Revelstoke) creators of the first Security Automation platform built on a Unified Data Layer, today announced its strategic partnership with Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally. The technical alliance between the two companies will enhance leading edge network security, endpoint and XDR with low-code, high-speed automation, to empower SOC teams to work more accurately and efficiently.

Cybersecurity professionals seek to overcome challenges due to talent shortages, increasing adversary sophistication, frequency of attacks, and complexity of the attack surface. The Revelstoke and Check Point partnership helps provide solutions to these key challenges by orchestrating Check Point’s high fidelity Harmony Endpoint & Quantum network detection, cloud-native CloudGuard protection, as well as ThreatCloud AI-powered file scanning, through Revelstoke’s intuitive security automation workflows built-in case management. Current Check Point users will be able to massively reduce the gap between detection and remediation.

“We’re excited to partner with Check Point because they are one of the most forward-leaning cybersecurity solutions innovators around today.” Stated Revelstoke Co-Founder and CEO, Bob Kruse. “We’re a natural fit, because Revelstoke is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in security automation. Together we can turn data into action in a fast, streamlined and automated way, to help security professionals defend better.”

Revelstoke’s Check Point partnership comes on the heels of recent achievements including announcement of Series B funding, integration with leading AI solutions, and multiple enterprise customer wins in just the first year to market. The Check Point integration is one of more than 100 new integrations planned for 2023. The speed and ease of integrations like Check Point is due to Revelstoke’s Unified Data Layer (UDL), which accelerates the integration process by removing the need to create a new data model for each integration.

Check Point's OPSEC Technology Partners program, which launched in 1997, is designed to meet the needs of mutual customers and to facilitate easy integrations with Check Point's technology. Check Point works closely with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to create broadly applicable APIs, which makes integrating with Check Point's solutions easier for all partners. ISVs can gain access to Check Point's technical resources, expertise, and product development tools through the program to create integrations that connect their products with Check Point's solutions seamlessly. The program is open to all ISVs who want to partner with Check Point and develop unique integrations that benefit both parties. To learn more about OPSEC and how to become a partner, visit www.opsec.com.

About Revelstoke

Revelstoke is the only next-level Security Automation platform built on a Unified Data Layer that offers no-code automation and low-code customization. Revelstoke empowers CISOs and security analysts to automate analysis, eliminate software development needs, optimize workflows, prevent vendor lock, scale processes, and secure the enterprise. Learn more at www.revelstoke.io.