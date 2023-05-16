English French

Nanterre, 16 May 2023

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in April 2023

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic

April YTD at the end of April

(4 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2022 VINCI Autoroutes +4.4% +2.3% Light vehicles +5.7% +3.0% Heavy vehicles −3.0% −1.1%

Traffic on VINCI Autoroutes’ network continued to improve in April with a favorable effect associated with the positioning of the bank holidays for light vehicle. The decline in heavy vehicle traffic is attributable to the fact that there was one fewer working day in April 2023 than in April 2022.

Overall, during the first four months of the year, all vehicles combined, traffic remained on a positive trajectory.

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





April YTD at the end of April

(4 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports +26.5% -8.2% +45.5% -10.8% Portugal (ANA) +19% +11% +41% +14% United-Kingdom +20% -13% +56% -20% France +8.3% -24% +27% -20% Serbia +48% +24% +67% +26% Mexico (OMA) +14% +15% +25% +16% United States of America -1.5% -4.9% +7.2% -2.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +10% +20% +19% +16% Costa Rica +5.3% +30% +23% +21% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +27% -10% +28% -14% Brazil +3.3% -2.8% +0.4% -10% Japan (Kansai Airports) x2.2 -28% x2.4 -29% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x3.5 -55% x5.3 -60%

1Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

Traffic recovery continued in VINCI Airports’ network in April, reaching 92% of its 2019 level (99% excluding Asian airports).

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





April YTD at the end of April

(4 months) % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 VINCI Airports +12.7% -9.4% +20.4% -11.0% Portugal (ANA) +9.6% +3.8% +23% +6.0% United-Kingdom +17% -8.0% +50% -14% France +0.8% -31% +7.8% -29% Serbia +34% +11% +37% +14% Mexico (OMA) +0.4% -13% +6.4% -11% United States of America -1.0% -5.8% -0.7% -2.8% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +11% +14% +17% +10% Costa Rica +5.9% +29% +5.7% +21% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +21% -12% +17% -17% Brazil -0.9% +18% -1.8% +8.4% Japan (Kansai Airports) +33% -16% +34% -17% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x2.5 -52% x2.8 -58%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

