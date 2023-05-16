GTT: Terms of availability of preparatory documents for the combined general meeting of shareholders on June 7, 2023

English French

Terms of availability of preparatory documents

for the combined general meeting of shareholders on June 7, 2023

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse – May 16, 2023. GTT (Gaztransport et Technigaz) informs its shareholders that the combined (ordinary and extraordinary) general meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday June 7, 2023 at 3:00 pm.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions as well as the conditions and modalities of participation and voting at this meeting, was published on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO" (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo) on April 24, 2023 in bulletin number 49. This notice can also be consulted on the GTT website (www.gtt.fr).

The notice of meeting, containing the agenda and the text of the amended resolutions, will be published on May 17, 2023 on the BALO website in bulletin n°59 as well as in a legal gazette and will also be available on the GTT website.

In accordance with the provisions of article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder holding registered shares may request, as from the publication of the notice of meeting and up to and including the fifth day before the date of this general meeting, that the documents and information referred to in articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code be sent to him. This request must be made using the form for sending additional documents attached to the notice of meeting brochure and must be sent by post to Uptevia - CTO Assemblées Générales - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex France.

Shareholders holding bearer shares may also obtain these documents by sending their request to Uptevia, whose contact details are given above, and by providing proof of their status as shareholders by sending a certificate of account registration issued by their authorized financial intermediary.

The preparatory documents for the general meeting of shareholders of June 7, 2023 will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions (i) on the GTT website (www.gtt.fr) and (ii) at the registered office of GTT, located at 1, route de Versailles, 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse and at Uptevia, whose contact details are mentioned above.

The communication of any information or document will be validly made by electronic message, provided that the shareholder indicates in his request the electronic address to which it can be made. Shareholders are therefore encouraged to provide their e-mail address when making a request.

The meeting will be broadcast in full - live and recorded - on the Company's website.

