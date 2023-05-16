Global Dog Supplement Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth of Pet Shops Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dog Supplement Market by Source, Application, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dog supplement market size was valued at $241.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $468.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Dogs are mostly recognized as domesticated mammals. They are popular pets as they are usually playful, friendly, loyal, and listen to humans. People adopt various species of dogs such as Labrador retrievers, bulldogs, German shepherds, golden retrievers, poodles, and beagle.



The Dog supplement market is expected to witness high growth owing to some of the reasons such as rapid growth of the retail sector and pet shops. Pet supplement is a new and innovative product segment in the pet food industry, which not only requires advertisement for its awareness but also a wide area distribution network.

Rapid increase in the number of large retail stores including supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing economies has enabled easier availability of pet supplements, as these stores help increase sales of organic and conventional pet supplement products. As a result, the demand of the Dog supplement market will soar in the years to come.



The North America dog supplement market had a major share in 2021 and is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to its significant research and development capabilities and well-developed infrastructure, the area is expected to contribute the most money to the global market during the forecasted period.

North America witnessed the highest share in the dog supplement market in 2021 and is expected to sustain its share during the forecast period. A high number of pet ownership and increase in spending capacity on pet care products, including health care and grooming products are some of the major attributes for growth of the market in this region. Increasing pet humanization, growing trend of nuclear families, and adoption rate of pet especially among the young population are some of the factors have impelled the demand for dog supplements across the North America region.



However, traditional ways of feeding pet animals which would lower global demand. Traditionally, owners fed their cats, dogs, and other pet animals with milk and homemade food, which included leftovers and scraps from family meals. In most developing countries, including India and China, people are not aware of pet food and supplements, and they do not consider it important to take care of their pet animals.



