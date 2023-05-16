Global Wildlife Tourism Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $286.66 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9%

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wildlife Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Group (Groups/Friends, Solo), By Booking Mode (Direct, Marketplace Booking), By Region (Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wildlife tourism market is expected to reach USD 286.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Exodus Travels Limited

Poseidon Expeditions

50 Degrees North

Chinkara Journeys

Birding Ecotours

Elm Wildlife Tours

FRONTIERS NORTH ADVENTURES INC.

Rockjumper Birding Ltd

Absolute Zambia Safaris Ltd

The G Adventures

Increased awareness about animal conservation, global authorities working towards boosting wildlife tourism, and the advent of digital nomadization where various countries are permitting digital nomad visas are factors driving the industry. Recent news on global warming and the extinction of species have pursued many travelers to go for wildlife tourism.

This is propelled by the factor that entry fees of various sanctuaries and animal parks are invested towards the conservation of flora and fauna. The positive impact of such travel makes travelers visit these places frequently.



Such tourism also increases knowledge about the environment and sensitizes citizens towards its protection and growth. Post-pandemic, various organizations have made remote work a permanent culture. With this, there is a global dominance of solo traveling due to the growing concepts of 'independence' and 'personal growth'.

There has been a surge in travelers who earn a living through remote work. An article by Travel Off Path suggests that in the U.S., there has been an addition of 6 million more digital nomads than in the pre-pandemic era, and the worldwide figure stands at 35 million. With countries like Jamaica, Thailand, and Ecuador issuing digital nomad visas, this will further propel the industry growth.



Many travelers prefer traveling in groups with friends owing to the benefits of such trips. Various resorts and hotels have been cropping up in and around wildlife sanctuaries, which allows travelers to visit such places with friends for leisure as well as adventure. Key players allow travelers to choose their group and form a package, which encourages more travelers to travel with groups. For instance, Thomas Cook allows consumers to customize the number of adults traveling, and according to that, the prices are set. Sustainable operating practices are adopted by companies to attract more consumers.



As wildlife tourism impacts the protection of flora and fauna along with the indigenous communities residing in the area, these companies contribute their efforts toward conserving, reforesting, and charity practices to be more eco-friendly. Activities, such as reforestation, reduction of carbon footprints, and donating funds towards the protection of endangered species are undertaken by various organizations operating in wildlife tourism.

For instance, Exodus Travels uses small, locally run accommodations instead of big hotel chains to reduce environmental impact on surroundings during their Discover Namibia trip. Also, all the accommodations are equipped with energy-efficient light bulbs to save resources.



Wildlife Tourism Market Report Highlights

The group/friends segment accounted dominated the industry in 2022 and accounted for the largest revenue share

Benefits of group traveling, leisure and adventure activities done with groups and exclusive deals given by industry players are factors contributing to its growth. In addition, services offered to groups are cheaper and more convenient

The direct booking segment held the highest revenue share in 2022 due to the conveniences offered

This type of booking mode aids to form a deep relationship with travelers and results in lower consumer acquisition costs along with building a loyal customer base

Consumers in Asia Pacific are increasingly opting for wildlife tourism. The availability of a large variety of flora and fauna in the geography and increasing disposable incomes are the key factors propelling industry growth. Tiger-spotting tours are very popular in this region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $165.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $286.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Wildlife Tourism Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Wildlife Tourism Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.4. Industry Opportunities

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.7. Roadmap of Wildlife Tourism Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Wildlife Tourism Market: Group Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Wildlife Tourism Market: Booking Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Wildlife Tourism Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2022



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n74yxn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment