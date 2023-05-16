Lexicon Strategies strengthens nationwide and international coverage with two new partners

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two experienced international consultants, Sheryl Golub and Amelia Schaffner, have joined Lexicon Strategies as partners.

Lexicon Strategies is a premier boutique consulting firm, focused on community and social impact, based in Atlanta, USA, providing a wide range of insight, action, and messaging services and in strategic consulting, communications, PR/media relations, marketing, branding, health programming and evaluation, and government relations.

The addition of Ms. Golub and Ms. Schaffner to the Lexicon team expands Lexicon Strategies’ ability to serve clients in the Nation’s capital, Washington DC, and across the ocean, in Europe; and adds to Lexicon’s substantial global experience supporting the needs of multinational corporations, governments, civic organizations, nonprofits, and NGOs.

"We are immensely proud to integrate Amelia and Sheryl into the fabric of Lexicon Strategies. Their addition embodies our relentless commitment to providing unparalleled access to senior counsel, insight, and social impact for our esteemed clientele in the Southeastern US and across the globe," stated Brian Tolleson, co-founder and managing partner of Lexicon Strategies. He further noted, "In this era of intricate business and social ecosystems, organizations find themselves interacting with a myriad of stakeholders. Advisors like Amelia and Sheryl will be indispensable in guiding clients through these complexities, reinforcing our mission to use our expertise to aid in the creation of resilient, impactful, and successful communities and businesses."

Amelia’s global career spans large corporations, higher education, and startup ecosystems, bringing deep expertise in envisioning, creating, and managing initiatives that cultivate an innovation mindset. She co-founded the Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Emory University, and prior to that, she was a strategy principal at Accenture, where she led global initiatives from culture change to growth strategy to innovation. Amelia helps organizations look at the long horizon, through research and analysis, framing difficult questions on today’s challenges, identifying new partnerships, ideas, and opportunity areas. She is an accomplished educator and a summa cum laude graduate of LUISS University, Rome, Italy.

Bringing experience from learning + development and education, Sheryl advises public and private organizations on innovative and engaging solutions to improve health and equity across audiences. Sheryl has worked with global organizations including The World Bank, CARE, Pfizer, and Marriott International to forward public health agendas and analyze complex issues, determining the best way forward and distributing information to the appropriate audience. Sheryl holds a Master of Arts in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from the University of New Haven and a Master of Public Health from Emory’s Rollins School of Public Health.

Lexicon was founded in 2016 by Tolleson (former CEO of The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, founding CEO of pioneering branded content agency BARK BARK, in addition to Viacom, CAA, and Sony Pictures) and Billy Linville (former political strategist and global public affairs leader at AT&T). Other partners and professionals at Lexicon include Lori Geary, a former Emmy-winning television news journalist; Malaika Rivers, a business strategist, and public-private partnership expert; Ryan Roemerman, an innovative social impact and business strategist; and Dave Huddleston, former anchor/reporter for WSB-TV.

Lexicon Strategies is a leading community and social impact consulting firm committed to the principle, 'We find the right thing. And we do it right.' Our clients engage directly with our team of seasoned executives and successful entrepreneurs, who leverage their extensive experience to drive positive impact on communities and businesses. As an NGLCC Certified Diverse Supplier and an Equal Opportunity Employer, we are proud to contribute to a more inclusive and equitable world. For more information, visit lexiconstrategies.com.

