Global Empty IV Bags Market Report 2023: Increasing Natality Rate Drives Growth

The global empty IV bags market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.76 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.60% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Baxter

B. Braun Medical Inc.

ICU MEDICAL, INC.

Wipak

RENOLIT SE

TECHNOFLEX

Sippex IV bags

JW Life science Corp

Fresenius Kabi AG

POLYCINE GmbH

BAUSCH Advanced Technology Group

BD

The market is expected to witness growth due to the increasing government initiatives, rising Natality rate, and rising geriatric population.



The growing risk of malnutrition is another major driver for the market's growth. According to WHO, millions of people are suffering from different forms of malnutrition across the world. According to the study by the Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA) 2020, on average, 31.0% of patients admitted to hospitals are undernourished, and the prevalence is higher among seniors, affecting up to 52.7% of older people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Thus, an aging population is significantly increasing the prevalence of various health issues, including nutritional problems and chronic non-communicable diseases. This is anticipated to support the industry growth in the coming years.



Key players are undertaking various strategic initiatives to develop technologically advanced products. Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, purchasing agreements, and partnerships to launch new product lines with advanced technology.

For instance, in January 2022, the acquisition of Smiths Medical's syringe and vascular access, ambulatory infusion devices, and vital care products to the ICU Medical portfolio establishes a prominent infusion therapy company with a stronger global presence. ICU Medical completed the acquisition of Smiths Medical from Smiths Group plc.



Furthermore, in June 2022, Gufic Biosciences worked in partnership with a French company to produce its novel technology locally in India. Gufic Biosciences first introduced two-chamber IV bags composed of polypropylene (DEHP-free) with peelable aluminum foil that could store unstable medications that required reconstitution right before giving them to a patient which is expected to drive the growth of the empty IV bags industry in near future.



Empty IV Bags Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the PVC segment held the largest share of around 50.21% in 2022. Since PVC is comparatively cheap to manufacture and is easy to work with, which contributes to the segment growth

The non-PVC empty IV bags segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.78% during to forecast period, owing to technological advancements, environmentally friendly properties, and the rising number of surgeries. Non-PVC empty IV bags is further sub-segmented into single, and multi-chamber empty IV bags

The Asia Pacific region is expected to significantly lead the market from 2023 to 2030, owing to various factors such as growing population, rising disposable income & healthcare expenditure, as well as the presence of large untapped opportunities in emerging economies such as China, and India. Moreover, investments being made by companies to expand their regional presence and develop healthcare infrastructure are further contributing to the market growth

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4918.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8760 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Empty IV Bags Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 List Of Key End Users

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Environment - Friendly Nature Of NON-PVC Empty IV Bags

3.5.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives

3.5.1.3 Increasing Natality Rate

3.5.1.4 Risk Of Malnutrition

3.5.1.5 Increasing Incidence Of Cancer

3.5.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.5.2.1 Stringent Regulations

3.5.2.2 Chemical Leaching From Pvc Bags

3.5.3 Market Challenges Analysis

3.5.3.1 Availability Of Other Alternatives

3.6 Empty IV Bags: Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.2 Swot Analysis, By Pest

3.7 Impact of COVID - 19 on Market & Post-Pandemic Insights



Chapter 4 Empty IV Bags Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Empty IV Bags Market, by Product, 2018 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.5.1 PVC

4.5.1.1 PVC market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2 NON-PVC (TYPE)

4.5.2.1 NON-PVC (type) market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2 Single Chamber

4.5.2.2.1 Single chamber market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.3 Multi Chamber

4.5.2.3.1 Multi chamber market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3 NON-PVC (material)

4.5.3.1 NON-PVC (material) market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3.2 Polypropylene

4.5.3.2.1 Polypropylene market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3.3 Copolyester Ether

4.5.3.3.1 Copolyester ether market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3.4 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate

4.5.3.4.1 Ethylene - vinyl acetate market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3.5 Others

4.5.3.5.1 Others market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Empty IV Bags Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Empty IV Bags Market - Competitive Analysis



