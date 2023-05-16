Global Hazmat Packaging Market Report 2023: Rise in Awareness About the Safety Transportation of Hazardous Goods Drives Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hazmat Packaging Market By Product Type, By Material Type, By End-User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hazmat packaging market size was valued at $10,187.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $17,237.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Hazmat packaging, also referred to as hazardous material packaging, emerged as an effective solution in the protective packaging segment. Hazmat packaging is meant for the storage of hazardous substances and material which needs to be transported across borders. Shipping of hazardous materialis not only considered dangerous but also requires a lot of regulations and guidelines to be transported.



Hazmat packaging is considered to be an important factor in the transportation of hazardous material or products. These material or products are capable of affecting the human health or environment in a negative manner. Hazmat packaging is an effective solution to avoid these problems.

It can be done in many ways by using industrial bulk containers, flexi tanks, pails and drums. Packaging by using these products is considered as the primary packaging. For secondary packaging of hazardous material, corrugated boxes are commonly used.

The main purpose of using hazmat packaging is the transportation of hazardous products or material across state borders and national borders. In addition, it is also used to store hazardous material. In addition, rise in various end-user industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others are creating the demand for the drums for transportation of hazardous goods.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in awareness about the safety transportation of hazardous goods

Rise in demand for protective packaging material from healthcare industry

Flourishing oil and gas industry

Restraints

Hazardous particles released during manufacturing

Opportunities

Government Rules & Regulations for safety packaging

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Drums

Intermediate bulk containers (IBCs)

Pails

Bottles

By Material Type

Plastics

Metal

Corrugated

By End-User Industry

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Oil and Gas

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

