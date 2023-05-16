Global Contract Furniture Market Report 2023: APAC was the Largest Region in 2022

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Chairs & Stools, Sofa & Couch), By End-user (Corporate Offices, Hospitality), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contract furniture market size is expected to reach USD 209.47 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The growing capital investments in office, institutional, healthcare/medical facilities, and hospitality infrastructure is expected to generate the need for commercial furniture.

The growth of the hospitality and housing & commercial construction industry and the resultant demand for premium and luxury furniture is expected to accelerate the industry growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers focus on developing multifunctional office furniture that provides enhanced comfort during long working hours and facilitates space utilization.

Offices that intend to encourage effective employee collaboration to enhance productivity are boosting the demand for modern office furniture.



In recent years, office infrastructure has been witnessing a change in furniture layouts, which is driven by the demand for cost-effective and comfortable amenities. The pandemic badly affected the global economy and the contract furniture market. To break the chain and spread of coronavirus, lockdown orders were imposed by various countries across the globe.

Moreover, most companies have completely shifted to a work-from-home model, which left a huge surplus of used furniture and very low demand for new products in 2020. In terms of value, the corporate offices' end-user segment dominated the industry and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022.

The information technology industry continues to be a strong and growing sector around the globe, which is driving the demand for office space expansion. The most important characteristic of technology is its extended impact on the global economy and the job market.



This, in turn, is expected to positively affect the corporate office furniture market. The online distribution channel segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors, such as improved internet connectivity and the advent of online shopping events, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Moreover, consumers have started switching to e-commerce channels to shop for their furniture needs, which helps reduce their need to visit physical retail stores to compare their product features and prices. This may propel the industry growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2022 owing to the growth of the real estate sector in developing countries, such as China and India. Moreover, development in the economy and improving work conditions are the major factors that will support product demand in the Asia Pacific region.



Contract Furniture Market Report Highlights

The chairs & stools segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing construction activities of new office, hotels, pubs, and cafes across the globe is propelling the demand for chairs & stools

The corporate offices end-user segment led the industry in 2022 due to the expanding business environment, increased development activities of IT parks, rise in the number of start-ups, and corporate expansion activities

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2022 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The market growth in the region is majorly attributed to the growing construction of offices and corporate buildings

