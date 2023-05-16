Capgemini SE: Shareholders' General Meeting of May 16, 2023

English French

Shareholders’ Meeting of May 16, 2023

Paris, May 16, 2023 – The Shareholders’ Meeting of Capgemini SE, held today at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris, adopted all the resolutions put to the vote.

The company’s Shareholders’ Meeting took place in person, while being broadcast live on the company's website.

Shareholders approved the proposed distribution of a dividend of 3.25 euros per share in respect of the 2022 financial year, to be paid from June 1st, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of May 30th, 2023.

Regarding the composition of the company’s Board of Directors, Ms. Xiaoqun Clever has expressed her wish not to renew her term of office for personal reasons. Ms. Tanja Rueckert, further to a change in her responsibilities within Bosch, has decided to stand down from the Board of Directors, effective following the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 16, 2023. The Board of Directors warmly thanked Ms. Xiaoqun Clever and Ms. Tanja Rueckert for their respective contributions to the work of the Board and its Committees throughout their term of office.

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved the appointment of two new directors:

Ms. Megan Clarken 1 has been appointed to the Board of Directors for a four-year term. Ms. Megan Clarken, a New Zealand citizen, is chief executive officer of a global technology company operating in commerce media. She has acquired throughout her career solid expertise in technology, data and digital transformation as well as experience in the media and retail sectors. She would also bring to the Board her inclusion and diversity expertise, as well as her knowledge of the US and Asia Pacific markets. The Board has indicated that it considers Ms. Megan Clarke to be an independent director in accordance with the criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code to which the Company refers;

has been appointed to the Board of Directors for a four-year term. Ms. Megan Clarken, a New Zealand citizen, is chief executive officer of a global technology company operating in commerce media. She has acquired throughout her career solid expertise in technology, data and digital transformation as well as experience in the media and retail sectors. She would also bring to the Board her inclusion and diversity expertise, as well as her knowledge of the US and Asia Pacific markets. The Board has indicated that it considers Ms. Megan Clarke to be an independent director in accordance with the criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code to which the Company refers; Ms. Ulrica Fearn2 has been appointed to the Board of Directors for a four-year term. Ms. Ulrica Fearn, a Swedish citizen, has acquired throughout her career strong financial expertise from multiple senior positions in leading global companies in the energy, telecommunications and consumer goods & retail sectors, all of which are industries leveraging technology as part of their sustainable transformation journey. The Board has indicated that it considers Ms. Ulrica Fearn to be an independent director in accordance with the criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code to which the Company refers.

At the end of this Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors of Capgemini SE now has 15 directors3, including two directors representing employees. Of its members, 83% are independent directors4, 40% are international directors, and 42% are women5. This composition reflects the Board’s renewed ambition to enrich the diversity of its profiles, notably in terms of internationalization, and to deepen its industry expertise.

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved 2022 compensation components and benefits paid or granted to Paul Hermelin, Chairman of the Board, as well as to Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer. The report on the compensation of corporate officers and the various 2023 compensation policies for executive corporate officers and directors were also approved.

Finally, the Shareholders’ Meeting approved all the financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors.

A detailed breakdown of voting results as well as full webcast of the General Meeting can be found on the Capgemini website: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2023-shareholders-meeting/.

APPENDIX 1

BIOGRAPHIES

Ms. Megan Clarken

Ms. Megan Clarken is Chief Executive Officer of Criteo.

Born in New Zealand, Ms. Megan Clarken held senior leadership positions for large publishers and online technology providers in Australia, before joining Nielsen in 2004. From 2004 to 2019, Ms. Clarken held numerous senior positions at Nielsen in both commercial and product leadership, including Chief Commercial Officer of Nielsen Global Media and other management roles across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Ms. Clarken was also a champion of diversity & inclusion during her 15 years at Nielsen Global Media.

Ms. Clarken was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Criteo S.A. effective November 25, 2019 and has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Criteo S.A. since August 2020.

Ms. Ulrica Fearn

Ms. Ulrica Fearn is Chief Financial Officer of Carlsberg Group since January 1st, 2023.

Before joining Carlsberg, she was Chief Financial Officer of Equinor, the leading energy company in Norway. Prior to Equinor, she was Director, Group Finance at the British telecommunications company, BT Plc. She began her career at Diageo, where she spent almost 20 years in various senior finance and other management roles across Europe, Asia Pacific and the USA.

A Swedish citizen, Ms. Fearn holds a master’s degree in business and finance from the University of Halmstad, Sweden.

APPENDIX 2

Composition of the Capgemini SE Board of Directors and of its committees following the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 16, 2023

Composition of the Board of Directors:

Paul Hermelin – Chairman

Frédéric Oudéa – Lead Independent Director and Vice-Chairman

Megan Clarken

Aiman Ezzat – CEO

Ulrica Fearn

Maria Ferraro

Pierre Goulaieff – Director representing employees

Siân Herbert-Jones

Hervé Jeannin – Director representing employees

Belen Moscoso del Prado

Xavier Musca

Patrick Pouyanné

Olivier Roussat

Kurt Sievers

Lucia Sinapi Thomas – Director representing employee shareholders

The Board of Directors decided to change the composition of its committees as follows:

Audit & Risk Committee: Xavier Musca (Chair), Ulrica Fearn, Maria Ferraro, Siân Herbert-Jones.

Compensation Committee: Patrick Pouyanné (Chair), Pierre Goulaieff, Belen Moscoso del Prado, Kurt Sievers, Lucia Sinapi-Thomas.

Ethics & Governance Committee: Frédéric Oudéa (Chair), Siân Herbert Jones, Xavier Musca, Patrick Pouyanné.

Strategy & CSR Committee: Paul Hermelin (Chair), Megan Clarken, Aiman Ezzat, Hervé Jeannin, Olivier Roussat, Kurt Sievers.

1 A biography of Ms. Megan Clarken is presented in the appendix.

2 A biography of Ms. Ulrica Fearn is presented in the appendix.

3 Composition of the Capgemini SE Board of Directors in the appendix.

4 The directors representing employees and employee shareholders are not taken into account in calculating this percentage, in accordance with the provisions of the AFEP-MEDEF Code.

5 The directors representing employees and employee shareholders are not taken into account in calculating this percentage, in accordance with the provisions of the French Commercial Code currently in force.

