BIC : 2023 Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors

May 16, 2023 SOCIÉTÉ BIC

Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors

Appointment of Véronique Laury and Carole Callebaut Piwnica as Directors

Renewal of Candace Matthews, Jacob (Jake) Schwartz and Timothée Bich as Directors

Payment of 2.56 euros ordinary dividend per share

Clichy, France, May 16, 2023 – SOCIÉTÉ BIC's Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Paris, at the Cloud Business Center and was broadcasted live. A replay of the event and presentations are available on BIC's website. Chaired by Nikos Koumettis, Chair of the Board, the meeting was also attended by Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer. All Board members also attended the meeting.

All the resolutions were adopted, including:

the approval of the statutory accounts and consolidated accounts for the fiscal year 2022 and the payment of an ordinary dividend of €2.56 per share;

the renewal of the mandates of Candace Matthews, Jake Schwartz and Timothée Bich as Directors;

the appointment of Véronique Laury and Carole Callebaut Piwnica as Directors;

the appointment of Ernst & Young Audit as Statutory Auditor and the renewal of the mandate of Grant Thornton as Statutory Auditor for a term of six fiscal years;

the remuneration of the Corporate Officers for the fiscal year 2022;

the remuneration policy for the Corporate Officers for the fiscal year 2023;

the authorizations to be granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares (share buyback and cancellation);

the delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of carrying out a share capital increase reserved for members of a company savings plan;

the delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of deciding on the issuance of shares in the context of contributions in kind limited to 10% of its share capital without preferential subscription rights.





Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Carole Callebaut Piwnica as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Nominations, Governance, and CSR Committee, and Candace Matthews as Chair of the Nominations, Governance, and CSR Committee.

Véronique Laury – Director representing the BICH family

Chief Executive Officer of Kingfisher Plc Group from 2014 to 2019

General Manager of Castorama France in 2003 after having held the positions of Supply Chain Director in France, UK and for the group

Director of Sodexo since 2020 and occupies various mandates on the Board of international companies such as Ikea, British American Tobacco, Wework and Eczacibasi

Alumni of the Institute of Political Studies in Paris





Carole Callebaut Piwnica – Independent Director, Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee

Currently an independent director on the Supervisory Board of Rothschild & Co

Former member of the New York and Paris bars (Shearman & Sterling in Paris)

Worked for 15 years in the agrifood processing industry

Independent director of several international listed companies





Candace Matthews – Independent Director, Chair of the Nominations, Governance, and CSR Committee and member of the Audit Committee

Global Chief Marketing Officer at Alticor, the parent company of Amway, then Chief Reputation Officer and Americas Region President of Amway from November 2014 to May 2020

President of Soft Sheen‑Carson, the Consumer Products Division of L’Oreal from 2001 to 2007

Held positions in Marketing in several international listed companies in the US

Has a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering and an MBA in Marketing





Jacob Schwartz – Independent Director and member of the Audit Committee

CEO of General Assembly until 2020, which he co‑founded in 2011

Co‑founded and serves as Chair of Brave Health

Was named E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year in 2014 and one of Crain’s “40 under 40” in 2015

Holds a BA from Yale and an MBA from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania

Former CFA Charterholder





Thimothée Bich – Director



Trader at Moore Europe Capital Management since 2020

Held various roles, including Head of Execution and portfolio manager at Stone Milliner

Holds a Master of Science in Risk and Asset Management from EDHEC and a degree in Finance from University Paris Dauphine





ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

