Hanna Files Technical Report for the Lufwanyama Emerald Restricted Area

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanna Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”), a publicly traded company focused on base metals is pleased to announce the filing of its Technical Report for the Lufwanyama Emerald Restricted Area dated May 7, 2023.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Corporation contact:

Herbert M. Brugh

416.945.6630

Info@hannacapitalcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.