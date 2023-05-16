Global Multi-therapy Infusion Pumps Market to cross US$ 699.4 Million by 2033 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Multi-Therapy Infusion Pumps Market is set to be valued at US$ 370.44 Million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, global multi-therapy infusion pump sales are projected to rise at 6.6% CAGR, taking the market valuation to US$ 699.4 Million by 2033.



Growth in the market is driven by several factors. This includes the rising prevalence of chronic disease, technological advancements in the products, and rising geriatric population. Cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders are becoming increasingly prevalent around the world. These disorders frequently necessitate long-term treatment with a combination of drugs or therapies administered intravenously.

Multi-therapy infusion pumps enable the simultaneous administration of multiple medications. This makes them indispensable in the management of complex treatment regimens. Hence, increasing cases of chronic diseases and the need for better treatment approaches will create high demand for multi-therapy infusion manufacturers.

The world population is aging, which is contributing to an increase in the occurrence of age-related illnesses that necessitate several therapies. Conditions such as cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, and pain management frequently necessitate the use of multiple drugs and therapies. Multi-therapy infusion pumps are a practical and effective approach to providing these therapies to older patients. They ensure that the necessary medications are administered in a regulated and accurate manner. The high adoption of multi-therapy infusion pumps in these treatments is expected to bolster sales.

Recently, demand has grown rapidly for home healthcare, innovative medical products, and prioritizing patient safety. All of these factors present significant market potential for multi-therapy infusion pumps. Companies need to innovate, find an appropriate customer base and cater to targeted segments effectively. This will improve their chance of succeeding and making a substantial impact in the multi-therapy pump market.

Pump production and incorporation requirements are becoming increasingly severe, slowing the clearance procedure for new devices. This aspect could limit market expansion. Furthermore, increased product recalls due to manufacturing faults are hindering market growth.

Key Takeaways:

Global sales of multi-therapy infusion pumps are likely to soar at 6.6% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Based on modality, table-top segment is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. By application, parenteral nutrition segment is expected to progress at 7.4% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By end user, hospitals segment is anticipated to thrive at 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

CAGR during the forecast period. The United States multi-therapy infusion pumps industry is projected to reach US$ 198.0 M ill ion by 2033.

by 2033. Multi-therapy infusion pump demand in the United Kingdom is expected to rise at 7.9 % CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The multi-therapy infusion pumps market in China is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 16.2 M illion by 2033, securing a 6.3 % CAGR.

by 2033, securing a CAGR. Japan market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2033.

“Increasing need for accurate and reliable drug/treatment delivery solutions is expected to fuel multi-therapy infusion pump demand. To maximize profits, key manufacturers are advised to develop pumps with multi-faceted features targeted at strategic user segment,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is winning?

The global multi-therapy infusion pumps market is highly competitive with a significant number of players vying for market share. Few of the leading multi-therapy infusion pump manufacturers profiled in the report include MOOG Inc., pfm medical ag, BD, AVA Biomedical, ICU Medical, ANGEL Electronics, and B. Braun among other companies.

Key players are investing in research and development endeavors to create novel and inventive solutions that provide improved effectiveness, accuracy, and affordability. They are also concentrating on broadening their range of products and reinforcing their distribution channels to meet the changing demands of clients.

Tactical alliances and associations with other corporations are progressively prevalent in the sector, enabling participants to utilize one another's capabilities and broaden their influence in the marketplace.

Consolidation and mergers are being utilized by leading players to fortify their market standing and acquire entry to fresh markets. The sector is experiencing notable expansion in developing economies, especially in nations such as India and China.

Key players are expanding their presence in these markets by establishing local manufacturing facilities and strengthening their distribution networks. They are also focusing on offering cost-effective solutions to customers in these markets to gain a competitive edge.

Recent Developments:

In 2023 , to boost its healthcare expertise, PFM announced the asset acquisition of Melio & Company.

, to boost its healthcare expertise, PFM announced the asset acquisition of Melio & Company. In 2022, Capillary Biomedical, a leading infusion set developer was acquired by Tandem Diabetes Care.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the multi-therapy infusion pumps market presenting historical data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals future market projections based on modality (pole mounted and tabletop), application (parenteral nutrition, analgesic therapy, chemotherapy, antibiotic therapy, desferal therapy, and chronotherapy), and end-user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory clinics, homecare setting) across various regions.

Market Segmentation:

By Modality:

Pole Mounted

Table Top

By Application:

Parenteral Nutrition

Analgesic Therapy

Chemotherapy

Antibiotic Therapy

Desferal Therapy

Chronotherapy

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Clinics

Homecare Setting

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa





Table of Content (ToC):



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

