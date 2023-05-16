Ring Energy Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series Event on May 17

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in an investor event hosted by Water Tower Research (“WTR”) on May 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM Eastern.



As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with Paul McKinney, Ring’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Included in the discussion will be a variety of important topics, including the Company’s targeting conventional reservoirs in the Permian Basin, the opportunities provided by Ring’s transformational acquisition of additional Central Basin Platform assets in the second half of 2022, the Company’s commitment to enhancing the strength of its balance sheet, and management’s strategy to further build long-term shareholder value.

Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_k75PhFgBSyin4AE2EAv7Ug#/registration.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

