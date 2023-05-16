ScottMadden Releases Energy Industry Update: “Just Can’t Get Enough”

Atlanta, Georgia, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed, “Just Can’t Get Enough,” this EIU examines integrated planning, resource adequacy, and lessons learned from Australia’s energy transition.

In this report, ScottMadden offers the latest on:

How an evolving energy system drives utilities toward more comprehensive planning approaches.

How in the past several years, weather events have highlighted grid operators’ challenges in balancing supply and demand at all hours on the bulk power grid.

A look at how Australia’s experience demonstrates that the energy transition will require major new investments and new operating methods.

For a summary of these topics, watch this video.

