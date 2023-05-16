Global Automated Suturing Devices Market Size To Worth USD 5.7 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 7.5%

New York, United States , May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automated Suturing Devices Market Size to grow from USD 3.5 Billion in 2021 to USD 5.7 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Suturing instruments are mostly used to close wounds and treat damage to the body. These tools are employed in a variety of fields, including laparoscopy, orthopaedic, cardiovascular, and gynaecology. Automatic or pre-owned suture devices are used to create surgical suture devices. Surgical suture devices can be made using automatic or used suture machines. A suture needle is used to close a surgery. Default hardware can be discarded or reused. Disposable suture devices are often utilised due to patient safety issues and the need to avoid infection.

According to estimates, the total growth of the global market for automated suturing devices will be boosted by the increased prevalence of chronic illnesses like cardiac arrest brought on by hectic lives and poor dietary practises. In addition, it is projected that the rise in the geriatric population, the number of surgical procedures, the number of trauma cases, and the rising use of minimally invasive techniques will all drive the market throughout the projection period. According to the World Health Organisation, for instance, in 2050, 80% of the elderly would live in low-income and developing countries, which will have a favourable impact on the market. Children under the age of five will also increase in number.

COVID 19 Impact

To care for affected persons, there was a rising need for medical supplies. In the realm of primary clinical therapy, certain respiratory support devices such life support machines, atomizers, monitors, and oxygen generators are some of the most often utilised equipment. In addition, COVID 19 has caused a significant rise in the need for personal protective equipment such gloves, masks, and protective eyewear. Additionally, due to the rise in COVID 19 cases around the world, there was a surge in the demand for medical supplies from the general public and healthcare professionals to take precautions.

On the basis of application, the global automated suturing devices market is segmented into Cardiac, Orthopedic, Gastrointestinal, Ophthalmic.

Cardiac segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global automated suturing devices market is segmented into Cardiac, Orthopedic, Gastrointestinal, Ophthalmic. Among these, the cardiac segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The increased prevalence of cardiovascular conditions and the rising number of surgical procedures, which are driving the segmental expansion, are blamed for the growth. Additionally, the global orthopaedic market is being driven by the rising elderly population because people over 60 have a higher likelihood of developing orthopaedic issues. Today's cases of sports-related injuries are significantly on the rise, and an increase in traffic accidents is leading to an increase in trauma cases, which is propelling the market's expansion.

Reusable segment is dominating the market with the highest market share over the forecast period

Based on the product, the global automated suturing devices market is segmented into disposable and reusable. Among these, reusable segment is dominating the market with the highest market share over the forecast period due to a number of reasons, including the fact that these devices prevent infections from occurring during surgeries and that adequate sterilisation processes are followed, there is little tissue damage as a result. Additionally, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the low cost and availability of reusable automated suturing devices.

Hospital segment registers the highest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of end use, the global automated suturing devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, others. Among these, the hospital segment registers the highest market share over the forecast period. The increase in admissions into hospitals, which is fueling segmental growth, is responsible for the growth. Additionally, it is anticipated that the availability of hospitals, their simplicity of accessibility, and favourable reimbursement policies will spur market expansion.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth is related to both the rise in the elderly population and the number of surgeries performed in hospitals. Additionally, it is anticipated that a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries assisted by robots will fuel demand for and technological advancements in automated suturing devices.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the quickest market growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rising consumer awareness, all of which are anticipated to drive market expansion throughout the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Automated Suturing Devices Market Apollo endosurgery, Inc., Boston scientific, corp, Smith & Nephew plc, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and company, Mellon Medical B.V., Surgical Specialties Corporation., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, DemeTECH Corporation and others.

