Animal Feed Microbial Protein Market to reach $319 Mn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The animal feed microbial protein market valuation is anticipated to be worth USD 319 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Growing environmental sustainability is projected to have a positive impact on the industry outlook. Microbial protein is considered a sustainable alternative to traditional animal feed sources such as soybean and fishmeal. This can be produced using less land, water, and energy, and generates fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional animal feed sources, encouraging animal herders to opt for microbial proteins. Furthermore, increased meat consumption across the world will push industry growth.



Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5616

The animal feed microbial protein market from the yeast segment will exhibit over 8.5% CAGR through 2032. Yeast offers several advantages as a source of microbial protein for animal feed, including high protein content, digestibility, palatability, versatility, and sustainability. Moreover, increasing focus on sustainability has boosted the demand for yeast produced from renewable feedstocks, such as corn, wheat, and sugarcane molasses.





The animal feed microbial protein industry from the swine livestock segment is expected to surpass USD 60 million by 2032. The extensive use of microbial protein in swine feed offers several benefits, including improved gut health, improved growth performance, enhanced immune function, and reduced dependence on antibiotics.

North America animal feed microbial protein market will cross USD 95 million by 2032. The increasing demand for high-quality animal protein and the need for sustainable and cost-effective alternatives is fueling product uptake in the region. Moreover, the introduction of new technology and production methods such as fermentation that aid in production costs and accessibility is pushing the regional market growth.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5616

Some of the leading companies involved in the animal feed microbial protein market are Avecom, KnipBio, Calysta Inc, Quorn Foods, Arbiom, Alltech, Lonza Group, IPK Gatersleben, AG CHEMI group, Nutreco N.V., Quality Liquid feeds, Biomin Holdings Gmbh and Devenish Nutrition Limited. These companies are investing heavily in R&D to develop novel microbial protein products for animal feed. They are also focusing on expanding their presence in different regions to meet the growing demand for sustainable and cost-effective alternatives to traditional protein sources.

Animal feed microbial protein industry news

In November 2022, Calysta, a biotechnology company, formed a joint venture with Adisseo and Calysseo to build an alternative protein facility in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Food Caravan. With this, the company aimed to expand its offerings to cater to the growing consumer demand.

In April 2023, Quorn introduced new ingredients division, Marlow Ingredients, to allow food and drink manufacturers to use its mycoprotein ingredients in Europe. The company intends to boost its microbial protein production in the food industry.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Animal Feed Microbial Protein Market 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Source trends

2.1.3 Livestock trends

2.1.4 Fermentation technology trends

2.1.5 Form trends

2.1.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Animal Feed Microbial Protein Market Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2018 - 2032

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on the industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Profit margin at each stage

3.3.2 Value addition at each stage

3.3.3 Raw material analysis

3.3.3.1 COVID-19 impact on raw material supply

3.3.4 Distributor channel analysis

3.3.4.1 Value chain disruption analysis (COVID-19 impact)

3.3.5 Vendor matrix

3.3.5.1 List of key manufacturers

3.3.5.2 List of key distributors

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.4.1 Patent analysis

3.4.2 Technology landscape

3.4.2.1 Innovations in microbial protein technology

3.4.2.2 Material and raw material advancement

3.4.3 Future trends

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.1.1 Increasing demand for animal protein

3.5.1.2 Growing awareness about animal health

3.5.1.3 Environmental sustainability

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1 Price competition

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 Asia

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Regional price trends

3.8.1 Cost structure analysis

3.8.2 Price by product

3.8.3 COVID-19 impact on pricing

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

3.12 COVID-19 impact on animal feed microbial protein demand

3.13 Impact of Russia – Ukraine war on Animal Feed Microbial Protein Market

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market Size By Product (Oilseed Meals [Soymeal, Rapeseed/Canola Meal, Sunflower Meal, Copra Palm Meal, Cottonseed Meal], Fishmeal, Animal By-product Meals), By Livestock & Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/animal-feed-protein-ingredients-market

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Size By Mineral (Zinc, Iron, Manganese, Copper), By Livestock (Dairy, Beef, Poultry, Pork), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2023-2032.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/animal-feed-organic-trace-minerals-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.