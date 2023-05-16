New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032490/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.5% over the period 2022-2030. Bioanalytical Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Method Development & Validation segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Bioreliance

- Boston Analytical

- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

- Dalton Pharma Services

- Eurofins Scientific

- Exova

- Halo Pharma

- Intertek Group PLC

- Pace Analytical Services, LLC

- Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

- SGS SA

- Toxikon, Inc.

- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

- WuXi AppTec, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

CANADA

JAPAN

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

CHINA

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

EUROPE

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

FRANCE

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

GERMANY

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2023 (E)

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

