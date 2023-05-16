Nominations Now Open for the Nation’s Most Beautiful Hospitals

ATLANTA, GA., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nominations are now open for the “20 Most Beautiful Hospitals” contest sponsored by top national healthcare staffing firm Soliant. The program recognizes hospitals for their commitment to developing and improving their campuses, facilities and staff, thereby creating holistic and healing environments. Soliant will donate $5,000 to the winning hospital’s foundation.

“Hospital beauty is more than just its physical design and appearance – it is the healthcare staff who create the heart and soul of the hospital through genuine connections with patients,” said Soliant CEO David Alexander. “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase hospitals for their nurturing staff, comforting aesthetics and innovative designs which contribute to the overall well-being of patients.”

Soliant began this program in 2009, and since then more than 150 outstanding hospitals have been recognized. The annual contest is held to discover hospitals in the United States that prove beauty is more than skin deep – that it starts from within and radiates through by making patients feel more comfortable, healing them faster and treating them like family. Whether it’s soothing art and design, a healing garden to make a hospital feel more like home, or support of the top-notch staff who know that love and laughter may be the best medicine, Soliant seeks out nominations and votes from community members and staff for those hospitals they feel best represent this beauty.

Nominations will be accepted through June 15, 2023 at https://www.soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest. Following the nomination period, voting will open to the public to select the top 20 winners.

###