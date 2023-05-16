Mobile Cases and Covers Market is Forecast to expand at 5.8% CAGR to reach a worth of US$ 42,881.3 Million by forecast year 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DEL, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mobile Cases and Covers Market is forecast to expand at 5.8% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 24,401.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 42,881.3 Million by the year 2033.



The key market determinant for mobile cases and covers is the high proliferation and ownership of smartphones across the globe. People across the world understand the considerable repercussions of having their phone screens damaged or cracked by an incident. Therefore, consumers are inclined toward purchasing protective cases or covers for their smartphones.

Another salient trend being witnessed in the market is people’s willingness to buy quality protective cases equipped with advanced features. These types of cases and covers ensure that the device does not get damaged.

Identify key trends which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our PDF Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11136

Demand for protective phone covers is driven by customer specifications, requirements, and transforming lifestyle trends. A protective phone cover is frequently used as a statement piece and echoes a person’s cultural and social preferences. The selection of a phone cover can be affected by many factors. These include social media trends, quotes, favorite personalities, books, movies, social causes, and other such cultural references. To keep products relevant, manufacturers take into account these factors to capture more customer base.

The thriving e-commerce sector has also played a vital role in delivering cost-effective and extensive mobile accessories.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis:

The North American mobile cases and covers industry obtained a 25.7% market share in the historical period.

The United States market contributed 19.4% to the global mobile cases and covers the industry.

The Europe mobile cases and covers industry gained 23.9% of the global market in 2022.

The German market acquired a market share of 4.7% in 2022.

The United Kingdom market is projected to expand at 4.4% CAGR in the estimated period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register robust sales of mobile cases and covers. China and India, both are expanding expeditiously, at a CAGR of 8.9% and 8.3%, respectively.

Based on the product, covers procured market share of 56.2% in 2022.

Based on material, plastic gained 29.8% of the overall market in 2022.

Stay Updated with Recent Developments:

Atom Studios, the United States-based company, announced in February 2022 the unveiling of a new case for Samsung phones. The new case is known as Touch, and is present for S22+ and S22 Samsung Galaxy models. As the name suggests, the case is made keeping tactility in mind. The soft-touch silicone outer covering feels ultra-soft upon touch.

CLCKR, which is a mobile accessory company, revealed a new offering in September 2021, for mobile cases, multi-functional stands, and grips for iPhone 13, 13 Pro Max, and 13 Pro. The range of new designs has incorporated color match choices for iPhone’s 13 holographic designs, colors, and alliances with Richmond and Finch.

Incipio Inc. introduced protective cases for a series of Samsung Galaxy S21, such as S21 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, and S21+ 5G devices. These cases have been qualified as per Samsung performance standards.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can get segments customized: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11136

Key Players:

XtremeGuard

Belkin International, Inc.

ZAGG Intellectual Property Holding Co.

MOKO

Amzer

Griffin Technology

Incipio, LLC

CG Mobile

Shenzhen Ipaky Electronic Co., Ltd

Otter Products LLC

Key Segmentations:

By Product:

Cases Wallets Pouches Hard Cases

Covers Back Covers Flip Covers





By Material:

Plastic Polypropylene Polyethylene PVC Polyurethane Others

Leather

Silicone

Rubber

Biodegradable Wood Fabric Bioplastic Paper & Paperboard



By Print Type:

With Print

Without Print

Buy this Exclusive Report at a discounted price: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11136

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis by Product, 2018 to 2022

Read More TOC in Detail here.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging-

Recyclable Plastic Films Market Size: The Recyclable Plastic Films Market size is projected to be valued at US$ 24,230 Million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 39,785.0 Million by 2033.

Water-soluble Packaging Market Share: The Water-Soluble Packaging Market size is projected to be worth US$ 3,220.0 Million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 4,786.0 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.0%

Plantable Packaging Market Scope: The Plantable Packaging Market size is projected to be valued at US$ 120.0 Million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 340.0 Million by 2033.

Nanocrystal Packaging Coating Market Overview: The Nanocrystal Packaging Coating Market size is projected to be valued at US$ 187 Million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 289 Million by 2033.

IV Infusion Bottle Seals & Caps Market Demand: The global IV Infusion Bottle Seals And Caps Market size is anticipated to showcase striking growth from 2023 to 2033.

Mycelium Packaging Market Analysis: The Mycelium Packaging Market size is projected to be valued at US$ 74 Million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 187 Million by 2033.

Transit Packaging Market Trends: The global Transit Packaging Market is projected to expand with a CAGR of 13%. The market valuation is expected to expand from US$ 70.86 Billion in 2023 to US$ 239.5 Billion by 2033.

Sugarcane Packaging Market Growth: The Sugarcane Packaging Market size is projected to be valued at US$ 255.0 Million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 889.0 Million by 2033.

Cup Filling Machines Market Outlook: The Cup Filling Machines Market is to be worth US$ 1.7 Billion in 2023. By 2033, the cups fill machines market to likely to capture a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$ 2.4 Billion.

Mailer Packaging Market Values: The Mailer Packaging Market is capturing a valuation of US$ 26.7 Billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 98.98 Billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com