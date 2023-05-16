Global Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market Size To Worth USD 8.17 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.5%

New York, United States , May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market Size is to grow from USD 4.35 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.17 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Fire-resistant fabrics are textiles designed to withstand exposure to heat and flame without igniting or burning rapidly. They find wide application in protective clothing for firefighters, military uniforms, industrial workwear, and home furnishings. These fabrics can be made from natural or synthetic fibers and are treated with special chemicals or manufactured with inherent flame-resistant properties. Fire-resistant fabrics undergo rigorous testing to meet established safety standards and are designed to prevent the spread of fire and reduce the risk of severe burns. They provide an additional layer of protection in high-risk environments where fire hazards are present, making them crucial for ensuring safety and preventing fire-related accidents.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on '' Global Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Treated Fire-Resistant Fabrics and Inherent Fire-Resistant Fabrics), By Application (Apparel and Non-Apparel), By End-User (Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, and Transport), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.''

The Inherent fire-resistant fabrics is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period

The global fire-resistant fabrics market is categorized based on type. Inherent fire-resistant fabrics are anticipated to experience growth in the global market due to their unique properties and increasing demand for high-performance fire-resistant textiles. These fabrics are inherently flame-resistant without the need for additional treatments, making them ideal for applications where long-lasting and reliable fire protection is required. Industries such as firefighting, military, aerospace, and other specialized sectors often require the use of inherent fire-resistant fabrics due to their superior durability and performance. The growing awareness of safety regulations and the need for advanced fire protection solutions in these industries are expected to drive the demand for inherent fire-resistant fabrics, contributing to their expected market growth.

The transport segment dominated the market with around 43.2% revenue share in 2022

Based on the end-user, the global fire-resistant fabrics market is segmented into industrial, defense & public safety services, and transport. The transport category accounted for the largest share, around 43% in 2022. This is due to the increasing focus on passenger safety and regulatory requirements in the transportation industry. Fire-resistant fabrics are widely used in the transport sector to meet stringent fire safety regulations and standards, ensuring that passengers are protected in the event of a fire. Additionally, advancements in fire-resistant fabric technologies, such as improved flame retardancy and smoke suppression properties, have further propelled their adoption in the transport category, contributing to its dominant market share.

North America is expected to grow at significant CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Based on region, the North America region is expected to witness significant growth in the fire-resistant fabrics market due to various factors. The increasing demand for protective clothing and equipment in industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, and construction, combined with the stringent safety regulations in these sectors, is driving the adoption of fire-resistant fabrics. The rising awareness of the importance of worker safety and the need for fire-resistant materials in residential and commercial buildings is also fueling the market growth. Moreover, the presence of key market players and the increasing investments in research and development activities to develop new fire-resistant fabrics with enhanced properties are expected to contribute to the growth of this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global fire-resistant fabrics market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Teijin Limited, Milliken & Company, Solvay S.A., Kaneka Corporation, TenCate Protective Fabrics, PBI Performance Products, Inc., Glen Raven, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Arvind Limited, Lenzing AG, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Carrington Textiles Ltd., Mount Vernon Mills, Inc., and Ansell Limited.

