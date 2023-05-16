ChildCare Education Institute Launches PROF110: Family-Teacher Conferences

ATLANTA, GA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is pleased to introduce its newest course, PROF110: Family-Teacher Conferences.

Family-teacher conferences are essential for maintaining an effective educational program. Research has shown time and time again that family involvement is one of the critical factors in a child’s school success. For many families, the family-teacher conference is a valuable time to connect with the teacher and classroom, other than brief interactions during drop-off and pick-up.

Family-teacher conferences provide an opportunity for families to share their expectations and better understand the teacher′s practices and goals. For the teacher understanding the family′s expectations and the child′s home culture makes it easier for the teacher to adjust the curriculum to make it more culturally relevant for the child. In the end, families and teachers must be flexible and keep the child′s best interests in mind. Often, teachers can improve the effectiveness of their program for everyone by incorporating aspects of the home culture of different children into the curriculum.

“Families and teachers can learn a lot by sharing and comparing their viewpoints,” says Leslie Coleman, Education Director for CCEI. “Ultimately, this exchange benefits the child, as teachers and families gain valuable information and can adjust child-rearing and teaching styles to help meet the child′s specific needs.”

Well-managed family-teacher conferences strengthen essential partnerships between teachers and families that ultimately benefit our youngest learners. In this course, participants will learn the primary goals of family-teacher conferences along with strategies associated with planning for, conducting, and following up after conferences. In addition, the course will cover recommended practices for sharing assessment results with families, including when and how to make referrals to early intervention agencies.

PROF110: Family-Teacher Conferences is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information on these courses, as well as CCEI’s entire catalog of 200+ offerings, click here or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

About ChildCare Education Institute, a StraighterLine Company



ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 200+ English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition approved training partner, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and as an IACET Accredited Provider, offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. Visit www.cceionline.com for more information.

