Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Announces It Will File Its 2022 EOY Audited Financials and 2022 Annual MD&A Reports by June 30th, 2023, and Within the Extension Granted by the BCSC

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (CSE:NVG) (OTC:NSVGF)(FSE:3NVN)(the “Company”), and its management announces it continues to work closely with its auditor (BF Borgers CPA PC) to fulfill the specific requirement of filing its EOY 2022 Financials, MD&A report and all attending certifications. Per the submitted plan, NVG will file these requirements by June 30th, 2023, or before, and within the extension provided by the BCSC.

Management has satisfied the alternative information guidelines by publishing this bi-weekly update and will continue to do so until the filing is completed.

There are no material changes or other items to report at this time.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. Nass Valley Gateway Ltd., via its subsidiary Nass Valley Gardens Inc., is focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, CBD products. NVG CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand via retail and digital sales channels. NVG’s products target the pain remediation, dermatology, sleep, anti-aging, and beauty markets.

