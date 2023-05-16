Dental Plaster Market Poised for a CAGR of 5.5%, Targeting USD 66.7 Mn Revenue by 2031 – Global Analysis by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dental plaster market is expected to reach US$ 66.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. Advances in health care and well-established players in this region are helping the market grow.



Prosthetics and aesthetic dentistry are in high demand which is expected to grow demand for dental plasters in the market. With established manufacturers, increased investment in research and development activities, and improved healthcare facilities, and there are several factors contributing to the growth of the dental insurance market.

Towards implementing green, eco-friendly, and sustainable dental practices, it is necessary to reuse and recycle dental waste in order to comply with the new requirements. Future regulations and quality control measures might make it more challenging for manufacturers of dental plaster to meet the demands of the marketplace. Maintaining product quality and ensuring patient safety will be a challenge if these standards are not adhered to.

Dentistry and dental technology professionals need continuous professional development and training. For proper use and application of dental plaster products, manufacturers may provide educational materials, training programs, and support materials.

Dental procedures and dental tourism are growing rapidly in emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America. New opportunities for manufacturers may arise as these markets develop, increasing the demand for dental plasters.

Key Findings of Market Report

Dental cosmetic procedures are expected to grow in popularity as people strive to improve their appearances.

CAD/CAM technologies have significantly impacted the development of digital dentistry.

The growing number of dental surgeries and treatments will increase hospital demand for various dental treatments.

Stone plaster is a popular choice for those looking for a plaster that withstands abrasion, has high strength, and expands minimally, stone plaster is a popular choice.

The increasing popularity of dental tourism and the increase in the number of dental practices is expected to increase the demand for dental services.



Global Dental Plaster: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for crowns, bridges, and veneers is driving the dental plaster market growth, along with growing demand for dental restoration procedures. As new technologies have advanced in dentistry, dental plasters have become increasingly used for whitening teeth and filling cavities. As a result, this market is likely to grow in the future.

Personalized dentistry is growing in popularity, and this trend will influence the dental plaster industry. Dental plasters tailored to each patient's anatomy might be in demand, allowing for precise and accurate dental models that mimic the patient's anatomy.

The development of CAD/CAM and 3D printing has made dental professionals more capable of designing dentures and veneers for teeth. Through laser technology, digital imaging, and effective materials, patients get better results in less time, with less pain.



Global Dental Plaster Market: Regional Landscape

Various reimbursement programs are available in the United States that cover dental care, which will drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

A higher fast-track approval rate for dental products in China is expected to boost sales.

Increasing awareness of oral health and chronic illnesses in India is expected to drive market growth.

Germany has experienced an increase in dental caries incidences, leading to tooth loss and stimulating dental treatment.

High investment in the dentistry market and advancements in dental technologies will drive growth.



Global Dental Plaster Market: Key Players

Most of the innovation and expansion in the dental plaster market is driven by a few key players. Research investments can assist businesses in expanding their product portfolios. Market players in the dental plaster market are driven by technology innovations, mergers, and partnerships, as well as untapped opportunities. The strategies described above should lead to market growth within the next few years. Many players have adopted expansion strategies in the dental plaster market, including:

In February 2023, The 38th Annual LMT Lab Day Chicago attendees will be able to learn more about the all-new Glidewell Restorative CTTM Integrated Solution at Booth L-13, East Tower. By digitizing physical impressions, the California-based laboratory expedites the design of digital crowns without the use of traditional plaster models.

In April 2023, Chamlion, which aims to digitalize the whole dental process, announced that it had completed a 236-million-yuan B round fundraising. Taihe Capital acted as financial advisor and Vertex Ventures China and existing investor Zhencheng Capital led this round of fundraising. As part of the fundraising campaign, the company will further expand its domestic and overseas business, including in-depth product promotion and upgrading to consolidate its leading position in dental digitalization.

Global Dental Plaster Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Impression Plaster (Type I)

Modeling Plaster (Type II)

Stone Hard Plaster (Type III)

Improved Stone Plaster (Type IV)

High-strength Plaster (Type V)



End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes



Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



