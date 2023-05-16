Global Food Coating Ingredients Market Size To Worth USD 8.78 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.5%

New York, United States , May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Coating Ingredients Market Size is to grow from USD 4.26 billion in 2022 to USD 8.78 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Food coating ingredients are used to improve the quality and characteristics of various food products. They are applied as coatings or batters to meat, seafood, vegetables, and other food items to enhance their texture, taste, and appearance. Commonly used coating ingredients include flours, starches, proteins, sugars, gums, and fats/oils. These ingredients act as binding agents, emulsifiers, thickeners, and flavor enhancers. They also provide a protective barrier against moisture loss, oxidation, and microbial growth, increasing the shelf life of products. Moreover, they can improve the frying properties of foods, reduce oil absorption, and increase yield. Food coating ingredients play a crucial role in the food industry, ensuring that products meet consumer expectations for quality and taste.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Food Coating Ingredients Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Cocoa & Chocolate, Fats & Oils, Flours, Breaders, Batter & Crumbs, Sugars & Syrups, Spices & Seasonings, Starches, and Hydrocolloids), By Form (Dry and Liquid), By Application (Meat & Poultry Products, Confectionery Products, Bakery Products, Ready to Eat Cereals, Fruits & vegetables, and Snacks), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032." Get Detailed Report Description Here:

The sugars & syrups segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% over the forecast period

The global food coating ingredients market is categorized based on product type. The sugars and syrups segment are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the food coating ingredients market in the forecast period due to several reasons. Sugars and syrups provide a sweet taste and enhance the flavor of food products, making them a popular choice for food coating. They also provide a smooth and glossy finish, which is appealing to consumers. Additionally, the increasing demand for natural and healthier food products has led to the development of innovative sugar and syrup-based coating ingredients, such as honey and agave syrup, which are expected to further drive the market growth.

The liquid segment dominated the market with around 65.4% revenue share in 2022

Based on the form, the global food coating ingredients market is segmented into dry and liquid. The liquid segment dominated the food coating ingredients market due to several reasons. Liquid coating ingredients are easy to apply and offer better adhesion to food products compared to dry coatings. They also provide a uniform and consistent coating, which is important for achieving the desired texture and appearance of the final product. Additionally, liquid coating ingredients are more versatile and can be used for a wide range of applications, including deep frying, baking, and roasting. Moreover, liquid coating ingredients are more cost-effective and require less equipment and energy for application compared to dry coatings, making them a preferred choice for food manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the food coating ingredients market due to several reasons. The region has a rapidly growing population and increasing disposable income, which is driving the demand for convenience foods and processed food products. Additionally, the rising awareness of the benefits of food coating ingredients in improving the sensory properties and shelf life of food products is further fueling the market growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global power grid system market includes Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, PPG Industries, Inc., Bowman Ingredients, Bunge Limited, Tate & Lyle PLC, Dohler Group, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DowDupont, SensoryEffects, McCormick & Company, Inc., Newly Weds Foods, Inc., Kikkoman Corporation, and Axium Foods, Inc.

