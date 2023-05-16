DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised By the PharMerica Data Breach

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by PharMerica Corporation (“PharMerica” or the “Company”) resulting from a data breach that occurred between March 12 and March 13, 2023. The Company learned of suspicious activity on March 14, 2023, but failed to notify customers until May 12, 2023. The data breach affected over 5.8 million individuals.



Background on PharMerica

PharMerica, based in Louisville, Kentucky, is a pharmacy services provider in 50 U.S. states, operating 180 local and 70,000 backup pharmacies, and serving 3,100 medical facilities nationwide.

What happened?

On March 14, 2023, the Company was alerted about a potential data breach. After completing an internal investigation on March 21, 2023, the Company determined that client information had been stolen between March 12 and March 13, 2023.

A ransomware group claimed the attack on March 28, 2023, when they began publishing stolen data.

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the PharMerica data breach.

