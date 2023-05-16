Molecular Partners to Participate in RBC Capital 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that Patrick Amstuts, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, in-person, May 16-17, 2023.

Details:

Fireside chat – Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 2:05pm ET



A copy of the presentation, as well as a recording of the fireside chat will be made available through the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of oncology and infectious disease and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com ; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs.

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, SVP IR and Strategy

seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Antonio Ligi, Head of Communications

Zürich-Schlieren, Switzerland

antonio.ligi@molecularpartners.com

+41 44 755 57 53