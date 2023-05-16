Southgate Homes recognized 8 years in a row as one of D Home’s Best Home Builders in Dallas

DALLAS, TX, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southgate Homes, a premier luxury homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, was recognized for the 8th consecutive year as one of D Home’s best homebuilders in Dallas. Southgate Homes is one of Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s (“Green Brick”) subsidiary homebuilder brands. Green Brick is listed as one of Fortune Magazine’s fastest growing companies in 2022 and its fastest growing public homebuilder.



Every year D Home Magazine asks builders and respected industry professionals to nominate their peers for recognition. The resulting list is then vetted by a panel of industry experts and D Home editors to determine the winners. Southgate Homes’ consistent commitment to excellence has earned the builder a spot on this list every year since 2016.

“We are extremely honored to make this prestigious list of builders and be recognized by our industry peers again this year,” said Southgate Homes President Steve Schermerhorn. “We owe much of the credit to our incredible team of architects, designers and builders that stay in front of trends and put so much care into the crafted details and construction quality of our homes.”

Southgate Homes builds luxury homes in several of the Dallas area’s most desirable submarkets including Frisco, Allen, Prosper and McKinney. The builder expects to open two new communities this year: Reserve at Watters in Allen and the Lakeside phase of the highly sought-after master-planned development of Painted Tree in McKinney.

Southgate Homes was also recently recognized by the Dallas Builder’s Association in April 2023 with McSam awards for Best Interior Merchandising for homes priced between $800K to $1MM and for the Best Welcome Center for a master-planned community.

About Southgate Homes:

Southgate Homes is a trusted top luxury production homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth known for distinctive architecture and unrivaled design. Southgate Homes has been recognized for its excellent craftsmanship and unparalleled attention to detail through numerous awards including making the list of D Home’s Best Builders from 2016 - 2023 and more than 30 McSAM awards. For more information about Southgate Homes, please visit www.southgatehomes.com.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Southgate Homes Contact:

Shelly McCurdy

Director of Marketing

smccurdy@southgatehomes.com

www.southgatehomes.com

Green Brick Partners Contact:

Benting Hu

Vice President of Finance

(469) 808-1014

IR@greenbrickpartners.com