New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Temperature Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032458/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Patient Temperature Management Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Patient Temperature Management estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2022-2030. Patient Warming Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Patient Cooling Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $766.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Patient Temperature Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$766.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$835 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- 3M Company

- Atom Medical Corp.

- Augustine Temperature Management

- Bard Medical, Inc.

- BD

- Belmont Instrument, LLC

- Cincinnati Sub Zero

- Delta Surgical

- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

- Ecolab

- Enthermics, Inc.

- Geratherm Medical AG

- Halyard Worldwide, Inc.

- Inditherm Plc

- Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

- Medtronic

- Moeck & Moeck GmbH

- Smiths Medical, Inc.

- Stryker

- The 37Company

- Welkins, LLC

- ZOLL Medical Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032458/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Patient Temperature Management - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Warming Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Patient Warming Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Patient Warming Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Cooling Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Patient Cooling Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Patient Cooling Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ICUs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for ICUs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for ICUs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Room by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Emergency Room by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Room by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neonatal ICU by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Neonatal ICU by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Neonatal ICU by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Operating Room by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Operating Room by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Operating Room by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

General Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for General Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for General Surgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Cardiology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pediatrics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Pediatrics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Pediatrics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Neurology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Neurology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Orthopedic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Orthopedic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Patient Temperature Management Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Patient Temperature Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Product Type - Patient

Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Patient Warming Systems and

Patient Cooling Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Patient Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency

Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and Operating Room -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU,

Other End-Uses and Operating Room Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and

Operating Room for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Application - General

Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - General Surgery, Cardiology,

Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for General Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology,

Orthopedic and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Product Type - Patient

Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Patient Warming Systems and

Patient Cooling Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Patient Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency

Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and Operating Room -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU,

Other End-Uses and Operating Room Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and

Operating Room for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Application - General

Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - General Surgery, Cardiology,

Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for General Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology,

Orthopedic and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Patient Temperature Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Product Type - Patient

Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Patient Warming Systems and

Patient Cooling Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Patient Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency

Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and Operating Room -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU,

Other End-Uses and Operating Room Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and

Operating Room for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Application - General

Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - General Surgery, Cardiology,

Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for General Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology,

Orthopedic and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Patient Temperature Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Product Type - Patient

Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Patient Warming Systems and

Patient Cooling Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Patient Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency

Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and Operating Room -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU,

Other End-Uses and Operating Room Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and

Operating Room for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Application - General

Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - General Surgery, Cardiology,

Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for General Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology,

Orthopedic and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Patient Temperature Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Product Type - Patient

Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Patient Warming Systems and

Patient Cooling Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Patient Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency

Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and Operating Room -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU,

Other End-Uses and Operating Room Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and

Operating Room for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Application - General

Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - General Surgery, Cardiology,

Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for General Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology,

Orthopedic and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Patient Temperature Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Product Type - Patient

Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Patient Warming Systems and

Patient Cooling Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Patient Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency

Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and Operating Room -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU,

Other End-Uses and Operating Room Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and

Operating Room for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Application - General

Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - General Surgery, Cardiology,

Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for General Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology,

Orthopedic and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Patient Temperature Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Product Type - Patient

Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Patient Warming Systems and

Patient Cooling Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Patient Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency

Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and Operating Room -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU,

Other End-Uses and Operating Room Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and

Operating Room for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Application - General

Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - General Surgery, Cardiology,

Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for General Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology,

Orthopedic and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Product Type - Patient

Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Patient Warming Systems and

Patient Cooling Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Patient Warming Systems and Patient Cooling Systems

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency

Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and Operating Room -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU,

Other End-Uses and Operating Room Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

ICUs, Emergency Room, Neonatal ICU, Other End-Uses and

Operating Room for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Application - General

Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - General Surgery, Cardiology,

Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Patient Temperature

Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for General Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology,

Orthopedic and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Patient Temperature Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2023 (E)

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Temperature Management by Product Type - Patient



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032458/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________