Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for May 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for May 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for May is approximately 17% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $18.75 or 6% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Rate Class Market Cost of

Electricity (cents/kWh) Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including

Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Residential 14.207 2.572 16.779 Commercial 14.036 2.607 16.643 Industrial 13.526 2.659 16.185 Farm (Includes REA) 14.009 3.273 17.282 Irrigation 13.295 0.006 13.301 Oil & Gas 13.362 1.884 15.246 Lighting 7.737 2.657 10.394

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

