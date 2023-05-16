Trexo Robotics Announces New York Family’s Victory in Funding Appeal, Allowing an 11-year-old Boy Long Term Access to Robotic Legs

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trexo Robotics brought to market the only at-home robotic gait trainer for children. The device is state-of-the-art robotic legs, attached to a Rifton Dynamic Pacer, which provides postural support.



The New York family discovered the Trexo when researching the best options for help with ambulation for their son, who has cerebral palsy. After receiving the denial for funding, the parents, along with their child’s pediatrician, appealed the decision and fought for financial coverage.

The child’s board-certified pediatrician who specializes in treating children with cerebral palsy (CP), testified to the following:

“The Trexo Home is medically necessary and there is no current standard long-term home treatment/device that can safely and effectively address the enrollee’s impairment, muscle weakness and severely limited movement and ambulation. The health benefit to the child includes improved mobility, cardiorespiratory endurance, muscle strength and control, bowel function, and prevention/postponement of hospitalization to treat contractures and hip dysplasia.”

Manmeet Maggu, co-founder and CEO of Trexo Robotics, testified that the FDA approved the Trexo Home and insurance has approved the Trexo Home on a case-by-case basis in seven states, including the Medical Indemnity Fund in the State of Florida, Medicaid in the State of Kansas and AETNA in the State of California.

The parents are grateful for those that helped in the appeal process, and for the outcome which means so much to their family. The funding for the device means their 11-year-old son will be afforded the opportunity to experience the health benefits of the Trexo Robotic Home device.

This victory is also a significant win for all parents and families in New York, who qualify for access to the fund, and who rely on coverage for critical medical needs for their child. This precedent will help them access much-needed funding.

About Trexo Robotics

Motivated by his nephew, who had Cerebral Palsy and was not expected to walk, Manmeet Maggu and his friend Rahul Udasi co-founded Trexo Robotics. “There was nothing out there for kids, and everyone wants to see their kids walk. As a Mechatronics engineer, I am probably the best person to build this” said Maggu. Children with various disabilities that struggle with ambulation benefit from the Trexo Home, the only at-home pediatric robotic gait trainer. In 2023, the children in the Trexo community collectively reached 40 million steps, the equivalent of a walk around the world - twice.