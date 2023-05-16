Vital Voices Announces its 2023 Cohort for VVEngage, the Nonprofit NGOs' Signature Fellowship Program for Outstanding Women Political Leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Voices Global Partnership is proud to announce its 2023 cohort of VVEngage Fellows, our signature fellowship program supporting outstanding women political leaders who are influencing policy across the globe.

More than two dozen political leaders from over 20 countries spanning four continents have been selected for the competitive fellowship program, which offers strategic training sessions from Harvard University professors from The Kennedy School of Government and also connects them with current and former female heads of state through the Council of Women World Leaders.

“This year’s VVEngage Cohort brings together a diverse group of women political leaders who are already making a huge impact on their communities,” said Manira Alva, Vice President of Issue Advocacy at Vital Voices. “We are excited to work with these incredible women as they continue their political leadership journey, work to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and create lasting change in their organizations, communities, and the world.”

A goal of the program is to increase the capacity, decision-making power and effectiveness of women leaders in politics and government in an effort to shift culture around women’s public leadership.

The outstanding women selected for the 2023 VVEngage Cohort are as follows:



Abby Finkenauer , Special Envoy for Global Youth Issues, U.S. Department of State

USA

Argentina

Russia

Peru

Chile

Zimbabwe

Kenya

South Africa

The Gambia

Egypt

United Kingdom

Jamaica

Philippines

Mexico

Nigeria

Eswatini

Tajikistan

Libya

Indonesia

Anguilla

USA

Kenya

Afghanistan

Romania

The yearlong Fellowship launches today, May 16, 2023. Fellows will convene online for training and discussions throughout the program. Visit VVEngage online to learn more and follow the program on social media using the hashtag #VVEngage.



About Vital Voices

Now celebrating more than 25 years, Vital Voices Global Partnership has directly invested in more than 20,000 women leaders across 184 countries and territories since its inception in 1997. Driven by the universal truth that women are the key to progress in their communities and nations cannot move forward without women in leadership positions, Vital Voices has provided early support for leaders who went on to become Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, U.S. Youth Poet Laureates, prime ministers, award-winning innovators, pioneering human rights defenders, and breakthrough social entrepreneurs, including Amanda Gorman and Malala Yousafzai. In an effort to advance and expand this work, in 2022 Vital Voices opened the doors to the world’s first global embassy for women, the Vital Voices Global Headquarters for Women’s Leadership. It is a first-of-its-kind space that allows for convening, innovation, planning, and action—all in the pursuit of serving women leaders who are taking on the world’s greatest challenges.

