New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Particle Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032444/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Particle Therapy Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Particle Therapy estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.9% over the period 2022-2030. Proton Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.4% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Heavy Ion Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $326.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Particle Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$326.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$432.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)
- Accuray Incorporated
- Advanced Oncotherapy
- Brainlab
- Danfysik A/S
- Elekta AB
- Hitachi Ltd.
- IBA Worldwide
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Mevion Medical Systems
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Optivus Proton Therapy Inc.
- Panacea
- ProTom International
- Provision Healthcare
- PTW Freiburg GmbH
- SAH Global LLC
- Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Varian Medical Systems Inc.
- xstrahl
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032444/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Particle Therapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proton Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Proton Therapy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Proton Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy
Ion Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Heavy Ion Therapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Ion Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Room Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Multi-Room Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Room Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single-Room Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Single-Room Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Single-Room Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Treatment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Treatment by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Research by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Research by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Particle Therapy Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -
Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy and
Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -
Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room
Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment
and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -
Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy
and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -
Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room
Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment
and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -
Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy
and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -
Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room
Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment
and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -
Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy
and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -
Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room
Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment
and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -
Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy
and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -
Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room
Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment
and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -
Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy
and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -
Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room
Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment
and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -
Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy
and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room
Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment
and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -
Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy
and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -
Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room
Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment
and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -
Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy and
Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -
Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room
Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment
and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and
Heavy Ion Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy
by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle
Therapy by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems
and Single-Room Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy
by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle
Therapy by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and
Research - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy
by Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle
Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Treatment and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion
Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Particle
Therapy by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and
Single-Room Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Particle
Therapy by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Particle Therapy by
Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Particle
Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Treatment and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 125: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion
Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of World Historic Review for Particle Therapy
by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Particle
Therapy by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and
Single-Room Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Particle Therapy
by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Particle
Therapy by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Particle Therapy
by Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Particle
Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Treatment and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032444/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Particle Therapy Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Particle Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032444/?utm_source=GNW