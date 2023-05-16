Reykjavík Energy - Green Bond Offering Results

English Icelandic

Today, May 16th 2023, Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR; Reykjavik Energy) concluded a green bond offering in series OR020934 GB og OR180255 GB.

OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds have been issued in the category with a nominal value of ISK 14.577 million.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 3.270 million nominal value at yields between 3.10% and 3.23%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 3,170 million at a yield of 3.22%.

OR180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds in the category have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 23,221 million.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 1,980 million nominal value at yields between 2.92% and 3.02%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK1,980 million at a yield of 3.02%.





Fossar Markets oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.





