New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032443/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.1% over the period 2022-2030. Medication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Treatments segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $816.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR
The Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$816.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals
- Akari Therapeutics
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Amgen Inc.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.
- GE Healthcare
- Johnson & Johnson
- Ra Pharmaceuticals
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Shire Plc)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032443/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment - Global
Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Medication by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Medication by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Treatments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Treatments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Treatments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)
Treatment Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Treatment - Medication and Other Treatments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA Historic Review for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Medication and
Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Medication and Other Treatments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Treatment - Medication and Other Treatments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Medication and
Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Medication and Other Treatments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Treatment - Medication and Other Treatments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Medication and
Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Medication and Other Treatments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2023 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Treatment - Medication and Other Treatments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: China Historic Review for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Medication and
Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Medication and Other Treatments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Treatment - Medication and Other Treatments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Medication and
Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Medication and Other Treatments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
France for 2023 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Treatment - Medication and Other Treatments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: France Historic Review for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Medication and
Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Medication and Other Treatments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Treatment - Medication and Other Treatments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Medication and
Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Medication and Other Treatments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Treatment - Medication and Other Treatments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Medication and
Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Medication and Other Treatments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Treatment - Medication and Other Treatments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK Historic Review for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Medication and
Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Medication and Other Treatments
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Treatment - Medication and Other Treatments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Paroxysmal
Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment -
Medication and Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal
Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medication and Other
Treatments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Treatment - Medication and Other Treatments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paroxysmal Nocturnal
Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment - Medication and
Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal
Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medication and Other
Treatments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by
Treatment - Medication and Other Treatments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Paroxysmal
Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment -
Medication and Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Paroxysmal
Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment by Treatment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medication and Other
Treatments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032443/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032443/?utm_source=GNW