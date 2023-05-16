Total Energy Services Inc. Reports on Voting From the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company’s annual meeting of Shareholders on May 16, 2023 (the “Meeting”). A total of 29,399,166 common shares, representing 72.1% of Total Energy’s issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Matter Voted Upon Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld 1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed: George Chow Passed 28,601,501 39,034 (99.9%) (0.1%) Glenn Dagenais Passed 28,507,732 132,803 (99.5%) (0.5%) Daniel Halyk Passed 28,506,844 133,691 (99.5%) (0.5%) Jessica Kirstine Passed 28,523,545 116,990 (99.6%) (0.4%) Greg Melchin Passed 28,492,244 148,291 (99.5%) (0.5%) Ken Mullen Passed 25,988,359 2,652,176 (90.7%) (9.3%) 2. The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. Passed 29,353,716

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

