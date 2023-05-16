High Altitude Pseudo Satellites Demand is Predicted to Grow at an 8.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031; Airplane Type Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Industry - TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The high altitude pseudo satellites market stood at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2031.



Consistent rise in demand for HAPS in the defense sector to serve the need for persistent surveillance and monitoring is fueling the high altitude pseudo satellites market. Furthermore, high economic value applications in environmental monitoring and management and high-speed communication are augmenting market growth.

Manufacturers of high altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS) are taking initiatives to improve the capabilities of these vehicles. This includes increase in endurance and payload capacity of unmanned aerial vehicles.

High altitude pseudo satellites possess improved functionalities than traditional satellites. HAPS can be maneuvered to fly in different directions and locations. Thus, HAPS are ideal for a range of applications, including surveillance, communication, and environmental monitoring. They can be powered by solar panels and other renewable energy sources. Thus, they are cost-effective as compared to traditional satellites.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 2.5 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 172 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Application, End-use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Aerostar International, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus, Boeing Company, Composite Technology Team, ILC Dover LP, Prismatic, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Thales Group, UAVOS, Inc.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for High-speed Communication Fueling Market Expansion – Rise in need for connected devices that depend on reliable and high-speed internet services is boosting the demand for high-speed communication across the world.

Functional limitations of traditional communication infrastructure, such as cell towers and fiber optic cables, to provide coverage and connectivity in remote and sparsely populated regions is leading to the rise in demand for high altitude pseudo satellites.

HAPS is a cost-effective and agile solution for connectivity challenges in remote and rural areas. The expanse of HPAS has enabled Internet connectivity and communication services in previously underserved or unserved regions. HPAS displays unique ability to be deployed in very less time. Therefore, it is widely used for temporary communication services such as flood and drought affected areas.

HAPS can offer higher bandwidth and lower latency as compared to traditional satellites. This makes HPAS ideal for applications such as gaming, video streaming, and remote learning. Furthermore, HPAS can be used as backup for communication services in the event of natural disasters or other emergencies that interrupt traditional communication services.

Growth in Need for Continual Surveillance and Monitoring Boosting Market Value - Surge in demand for continual surveillance and monitoring of defense and security applications provides lucrative opportunities for players to increase their market share. HAPS can connect to remote locations for real-time coverage without the need of ground-based satellite system.

Continual surveillance and monitoring is critical for a range of applications, such as disaster response, border security, maritime surveillance, and environmental monitoring. HAPS can prove to be an effective solution for these applications.

Distinctive characteristic of HAPS to be equipped with a range of cameras, such as infrared radar and hyperspectral sensors, which can improve detection and monitoring capabilities, is anticipated to broaden the market outlook. HPAS that are equipped with these sensors can be used to locate and track objects such as boats, vehicles, and aircraft, as well as observe environmental parameters such as humidity, temperature, and quality.

With improved capabilities and performance, HAPS is anticipated to play an increasingly important role in surveillance and monitoring activities.

Functional Capabilities of Airplanes Support Adoption in Monitoring and Communication Applications – In terms of type, the global market has been divided into airplane, airship, and stratospheric balloon. The airplane segment held significant market share in 2022, due to flexibility, low cost, and ease of deployment of airplanes as compared to other HAPS systems.

Airplanes used for HPAS systems are specially build to carry payloads such as communication equipment, cameras, and sensors. These airplanes fly at altitudes ranging from 60000 feet to 80000 feet, which is above the flying altitude of commercial airplanes, but below traditional satellite orbits. Such altitude range is ideal for HAPS systems, as it provides clear view for monitoring and communication applications as well as reduced air traffic.

Airplanes-based HAPS systems have the ability to cover large areas, including remote and difficult-to-reach locations. They can be commissioned from existing airports and airfields, and their flight route can be easily adjusted to meet changing needs.

Manufacture and launch of HAPS airplanes entails a fraction of cost that of traditional satellites. This makes HAPS airplanes a cost-effective solution for monitoring and communication applications.

Growth Drivers

High economic value applications, such as defense and security and surveillance, are fueling the high altitude pseudo satellites market





Ability of HAPS to provide cost-effective and flexible solution for high-speed communication in urban and rural areas is boosting their adoption



Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the global industry during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to be the key contributor to the growth of the region in the next few years. Continual adoption of hi-tech communication systems in the defense sector and increase in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for civil use are some key factors augmenting market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a key market for HAPS in the next few years. This can be ascribed to rise in demand for agile and cost-effective solutions for communication, surveillance, and other applications in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Competitive Landscape

Competition landscape of the HAPS market is fragmented with the presence of many large-scale players that hold majority share. According to high altitude pseudo satellites market study, major players are engaging in various growth strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to expand their geographical presence.

Key players in the HAPS market are Aerostar International Inc., Airbus, Composite Technology Team, Prismatic, Thales Group, AeroVironment Inc., and ILC Dover LP.

The high altitude pseudo satellites market has been segmented as follows:

Global High Altitude Pseudo Satellites Market, by Type

Airplane

Airship

Stratospheric Balloon



Global High Altitude Pseudo Satellites Market, by Application

Connectivity and Communication

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Weather and Environmental Monitoring

Scientific Research

Maritime Monitoring

Others

Global High Altitude Pseudo Satellites Market, by End-use

Government and Defense

Commercial

Global High Altitude Pseudo Satellites Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



