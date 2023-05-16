Joseph Sabeh Group Joins San Francisco Bay Area’s Premier Real Estate Brokerage

San Francisco Bay Area, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joseph Sabeh Group has joined Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty in its East Bay region. The powerhouse Fremont-based team is ranked among the top 100 real estate professionals by sales volume in the global Sotheby’s International Realty network, with over $274 million in sales in 2021 and 2022. Joseph Sabeh, a second-generation realtor, is one of the top-producing agents serving Fremont and beyond, having set the highest sale price in Fremont history at $12 million.

“We are thrilled to have joined Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, knowing that our brand, expertise and services are aligned and best matched with this brokerage and its reputation for excellence throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Our ability to collaborate with the finest agents in the business throughout the region, as well as leverage the best-in-class marketing, enables us to continually provide exemplary service to our clients,” says Sabeh.

The Joseph Sabeh Group’s origins began with founder Joseph Sabeh Sr., who started his own brokerage in 1980 and was a pillar of his community in Fremont. The brokerage grew to prominence when Sabeh began to cater and sell to high end clients, developing an affinity to appeal to the higher end. Today, Joseph Sabeh Jr. continues the legacy with his team, consisting of Monica Pokorny and Romina Oviedo. The full-service real estate team is renowned for its professionalism, integrity, and experience to best serve their clients, and they are a powerhouse addition to the Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty network.

To learn more about the Joseph Sabeh Group, visit JosephSabehGroup.com

Contact the Joseph Sabeh Group:

Phone: 510.673.2083

Email: Joe@GGSIR.com

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 450 agents in 21 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

