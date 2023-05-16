CORRECTION and REPLACING: Investors with who lost money with Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The release from May 16, 2023, should read: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS), instead of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF). The case was not filed against Fidelity National Financial, Inc. but rather against Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) shares.

Investors, who purchased Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) shares prior to February 2021 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: FIS shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 6, 2023, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in NYSE: FIS shares over alleged securities laws violations Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that the integration of Worldpay was not ahead of schedule, that the integration of Worldpay was not successfully completed between February 9, 2021 and February 10, 2023, that the increases in revenue synergies were not driven by the Worldpay integration, and that as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.