OBL Marketing Launches Digital Marketing Services Exclusively for Office-Based Interventional Radiology Practices

OBL Marketing launches digital marketing services exclusively for radiology practices. OBL Marketing helps doctors with office-based labs build and strengthen their online presence. The marketing company has recently expanded to focus on radiology practices.

“We understand how hard it is for a doctor to start an office-based lab and build a clientele,” says Kenny Marks, Managing Partner at OBI Marketing. “Doctors must consider hundreds of things, from funding and contracts to staffing and organizing their space, it’s a lot of work. That’s why we focus on helping doctors build their clientele through digital marketing. Doctors should focus on helping their patients, and we help them do that by taking care of all of their digital marketing needs.”

Office-based laboratories (OBL), also known as outpatient intervention suits (OIS) have become more popular as many have shifted away from hospitals and hospital administrators. OBLs offer more streamlined services, are often more cost effective than hospitals, and focus more on patients and their needs.

Interventional radiologists and other OBL doctors who are building their own practices have many obstacles to maneuver to get started and to keep up their practices. This is why OBL marketing for medical practices focuses on helping doctors find and keep clients through their digital marketing services.

OBL Marketing is a full service digital marketing agency. They offer:

- Search Engine Optimization: OBL Marketing helps with search engine optimization (SEO) so local office-based labs can be found when searched on Google. They make websites easy to find through relevant keywords and content.

- Website Development: OBL Marketing helps create or upgrade conversion-friendly, fully optimized websites for doctors. A website is often the first impression a prospective patient sees. OBL Marketing understands that a clean, well designed website can make all the difference in impressing and finding clients.

- Review Management: The digital marketing agency also helps monitor and review customer reviews posted about the brand on websites and social media channels. While great reviews can boost views, bad reviews can also do a lot of damage. OBL Marketing ensures that the brand is shown in the best light.

- Paid Digital Media: OBL Marketing also offers other services such as pay-per-click displays, and social media advertising to take OBLs to the next level. Google’s AdWords campaigns allow companies to finely target their intended audience and Google Ads target zip codes and only pay for clicks to help compliment SEO.

By implementing a strong marketing plan, created by OBL Marketing, an office-based lab can stand out in a crowded market and attract the attention of potential customers. OBL Marketing also suggests offering promotions and discounts, providing top-notch customer service, and expanding networks to also boost clientele and brand integrity.

“[OBL Marketing] was a game changer for our company,” says Dr. Aaron Kovaleski, MD, Board-certified, fellowship-trained Vascular and Interventional Radiologist. “They don't just provide good work on the site, but their back-end analytics and reporting are outstanding. The transparency we get with them is second to none. I recommend them to anyone and everyone who will listen.”

OBL Marketing for Interventional Radiologists looks like their services for other office-based labs. They work with interventional radiologists and endovascular experts with OBLs across the country to help manage and optimize their website and online presence. OBL Marketing understands that interventional radiologists must focus on helping diagnose and treat diseases, but finding patients and creating an online brand is also a must for a business to survive today.

Founded in 2010, OBL Marketing started in the Denver, Colorado area, but now helps clients nationwide. As digital marketing managers they have seen a 500% increase in their clients' patients. They have also helped increase client’s website traffic by 328% and organic clicks through Google by 238%.

The company offers a free 15 minute analysis on their website to learn more about OBL Marketing and their services. They also offer tips and tricks for digital marketing. To learn more, check out their website or contact Kenny Marks at (303) 952-4900 or email him at info@getfoundfast.com.

