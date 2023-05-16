Dream Catcher Carpet Cleaning of Thornton Introduces Cutting-Edge, Environmentally Safe Solutions for Denver Area Residents

Northglenn, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northglenn, Colorado -

Dream Catcher Carpet Cleaning of Thornton, CO, takes pride in their cutting-edge, environmentally safe carpet cleaning solutions they use for carpet cleaning services provided to residents of the Denver area. They are offering a safer, healthier, and more environmentally friendly way of carpet cleaning. The carpet cleaning solutions they use do not contain any harsh chemicals that could harm residents of the home, including children and pets.

Clarence Smith, owner and operator of Dream Catcher Carpet Cleaning, says, “Our 100% non-toxic, natural carpet cleaning process, is one of the cleanest carpet cleaning solutions available and is at the heart of our cleaning method. The Native American traditional environmental philosophy is alive today and combines Mother Nature’s ingredients that will effectively lift the dirt up out of your carpet, providing you with carpets that are cleaned thoroughly and safely.”

Clarence Smith adds, “With our Native American philosophy, our company must use solutions that takes into consideration the impact or ‘environmental footprint’ of the ingredients we use. We believe that green is a process, not just a new ingredient in a cleaning solution. Cleaning green recognizes the connectivity of the entire cleaning process, including the cleaning technician.”

According to Dream Catcher Carpet Cleaning of Thornton, there are at least eight ways to measure the impact of cleaning solutions on the environment. First is the outdoor environmental impact and footprint. The solutions not only need to be rapidly biodegradable but it is also vital to consider the impact on the environment of getting access to the raw ingredients of the cleaning solution. Second is indoor environmental quality. The cleaning process should not just enhance the appearance of the carpet being cleaned. It should also enhance the quality of the environment by getting rid of pollutants, allergens, and harmful particles from the indoor environment.

Third is sustainability and the use of renewable resources. This means avoiding cleaning solutions derived from petroleum, which is a limited resource, but instead using those derived from plants and other renewable resources. Fourth is packaging and recycling. This means considering not just the environmental impact of the cleaning chemicals but also their containers and packages. Fifth is the reduction of the use of resources, which means the less cleaning solution needed, the better.

Sixth is the health impact of the cleaning chemicals on people inside the home or commercial building as well as the cleaning technicians. This means they should not contain irritants or allergens that negatively affect people who get in contact with these chemicals. Seventh is the impact on the texture and construction of the surface being cleaned. Eighth is the cleaning effectiveness of the solution, which may be the most important because the more effective the cleaning solution is, the lesser the quantity that is needed.

Dream Catcher Carpet Cleaning has an enviable overall rating of 5.0 out of 5 stars on Google after receiving almost 200 customer reviews. In a recent review, Janice R. gave them a five star rating and said, “Dream Catcher carpet cleaning was fantastic. Clear communication on pricing. Great availability and communication. The carpets look fantastic. Thank you.” In another recent review, Courtney M. also gave them five stars and said, “Clarence was incredibly professional and kind during the entire process. He did very good work cleaning our carpets after we moved out of a rental and I can't recommend this company enough.”

Dream Catcher Carpet Cleaning has been providing carpet cleaning services for more than 14 years and they have been certified by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Cleaning (IICRC) since 2003. Their team of carpet cleaning professionals are assured to have been trained and educated on industry standards and the appropriate cleaning methods and procedures. Clarence Smith says, “Keeping up with the latest techniques and technologies is what keeps us above and ahead of others. Education and effective training allow us to better serve your needs and desires.”

Those who are interested in learning more about the carpet cleaning services offered by Dream Catcher Carpet Cleaning can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email.

