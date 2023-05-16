Colorado Disaster Restoration Company Helps Bring Relief and Peace of Mind to Home and Business Owners After Marshall Fire

Greenwood Village, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwood Village, Colorado -

HRS Restoration Services for Colorado, a disaster restoration company based in Centennial, CO, is happy to point out how they have helped provide relief and peace of mind to both home and business owners after the Marshall Fire. This disastrous event occurred on December 30, 2021, when the fires, fueled by the unusually dry grass and hurricane-force winds, jumped from one home to another property in unexpected and unprecedented ways, and resulted into the most destructive wildfire ever experienced in Colorado. It also quickly evolved into the most documented natural disaster in Colorado.

The fire was named after Marshall, where the fire was first observed. Marshall is an old coal-mining town where the coal seams have continued to burn underground since the late 1850s. In just a little over four hours, the Marshall Fire had burned across an area 6,026 acres, destroyed 1,084 structures, and resulted into more than $2 billion in damage. The cause of the fire is still being debated upon with some claiming it was started by power cables, but it turned out later that the cables seen with sparks were communication cables. Another theory is that the fires in the coal seams were fanned by the strong Chinook winds that reached as high as 100 mph.

With the HRS Restoration Services fire damage remediation service, they have been providing fire damage restoration services for homes and businesses affected by the Marshall Fire. Their team is ready to guide the homeowner or business owner through the process and their professional disaster restoration experts will restore the home or business to a safe, enjoyable, and functional space.

First of all, they will assess the extent of the structural damage caused by the fire to ensure the safety of everyone. Their professional construction team will apply shoring measures to guarantee the structural integrity of the building while HRS is performing the clean-up process. If the fire has resulted in the destruction of windows or doors or has caused other openings in the structure where people and animals can enter, they will board over these to ensure that wildlife and vandals will not be able to enter the property. This includes those gaps or openings made by emergency fire personnel while they were fighting the fire.

After securing the structure, they will start cleaning up the damage caused by the fire. This includes the soot, which is an acidic substance and can cause irreparable damage to furniture and other valuables. Soot is that powdery black or brown residue that is the result of incomplete combustion. The smoke and soot are toxic to people and therefore should only be handled by those who have been professionally trained.

The HRS professional technicians will use a number of EPA approved chemicals to get rid of the smoke and soot. It is important to note that soot is composed of microscopic particles, which is why they use commercial HEPA vacuums, air scrubbers, and ventilation systems to ensure the efficient and professional removal of smoke and soot from the fire damaged home or office.

Founded in 2020, HRS Restoration Services provides comprehensive assistance for whatever disaster has affected a home or business. They offer beginning-to-end solutions for fire and water damage, post-crime cleanup, hoarding, asbestos abatement, mold remediation, and restoration of the home or business and its contents. They have been assisting homeowners and business owners with restoration in the Denver area for decades through their emergency services with rapid response and 24/7 availability. Their team is made up of licensed general contractors, plumbers, electricians, and highly skilled restoration and reconstruction technicians, including professionals who are specialists in document restoration. Their team members have also been Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) certified.

Those who are interested in learning more about the various services offered such as HRS Restoration Services water damage and fire damage remediation, can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email.

