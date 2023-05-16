New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Over The Counter (OTC) Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032415/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Over The Counter (OTC) Testing Market to Reach $39 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Over The Counter (OTC) Testing estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.1% over the period 2022-2030. Glucose Monitoring Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pregnancy & Fertility Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Over The Counter (OTC) Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- AccuBioTech
- ACON Laboratories
- bioLytical Laboratories
- i-Health Lab
- LabStyle Innovations
- NOWDiagnostics Company
- OraSure Technologies
- Roche Diagnostics
- SD Biosensor
- Sinocare
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Over
The Counter (OTC) Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glucose Monitoring Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Glucose Monitoring Tests by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Glucose Monitoring Tests
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pregnancy & Fertility Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pregnancy & Fertility Tests
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Pregnancy & Fertility
Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infectious Disease Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Infectious Disease Tests by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Infectious Disease
Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coagulation Monitoring Tests by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Coagulation Monitoring
Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Coagulation Monitoring
Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinalysis Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Urinalysis Tests by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Urinalysis Tests by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cholesterol Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cholesterol Tests by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Cholesterol Tests by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Drugs-of-Abuse Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Drugs-of-Abuse Tests by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Drugs-of-Abuse Tests by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Test Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Test Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Test Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Immunoassays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Immunoassays by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Immunoassays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dipsticks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Dipsticks by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Dipsticks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lateral Flow Assays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Lateral Flow Assays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Lateral Flow Assays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Over The Counter (OTC) Testing Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Over
The Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring
Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests,
Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol
Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy &
Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation
Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests,
Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests,
Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests,
Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and
Other Test Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Over
The Counter (OTC) Testing by Technology - Immunoassays,
Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral
Flow Assays Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose
Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious
Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests,
Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy &
Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation
Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests,
Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests,
Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests,
Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and
Other Test Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Technology - Immunoassays,
Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral
Flow Assays Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Over
The Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring
Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests,
Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol
Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy &
Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation
Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests,
Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests,
Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests,
Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and
Other Test Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Over
The Counter (OTC) Testing by Technology - Immunoassays,
Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral
Flow Assays Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Over
The Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring
Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests,
Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol
Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy &
Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation
Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests,
Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests,
Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests,
Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and
Other Test Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Over
The Counter (OTC) Testing by Technology - Immunoassays,
Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral
Flow Assays Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose
Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious
Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests,
Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy &
Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation
Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests,
Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests,
Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests,
Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and
Other Test Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Technology - Immunoassays,
Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral
Flow Assays Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose
Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious
Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests,
Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy &
Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation
Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests,
Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests,
Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests,
Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and
Other Test Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Technology - Immunoassays,
Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral
Flow Assays Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose
Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious
Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests,
Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy &
Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation
Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests,
Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter
(OTC) Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility
Tests, Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests,
Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and
Other Test Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Technology - Immunoassays,
Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral
Flow Assays Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter
(OTC) Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Over
The Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring
Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests,
Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol
Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy &
Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation
Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests,
Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests,
Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests,
Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and
Other Test Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Over
The Counter (OTC) Testing by Technology - Immunoassays,
Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral
Flow Assays Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2023 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Over
The Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring
Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests,
Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol
Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC) Testing
by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility
Tests, Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests,
Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and
Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests,
Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests,
Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and
Other Test Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Over
The Counter (OTC) Testing by Technology - Immunoassays,
Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Over The Counter (OTC) Testing
by Technology - Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Over The Counter (OTC)
Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose
Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious
Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests,
Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Over The Counter
(OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring Tests,
Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests,
Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol
Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Over The
Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility
Tests, Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests,
Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and
Other Test Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Technology -
Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Over The Counter
(OTC) Testing by Technology - Immunoassays, Dipsticks and
Lateral Flow Assays Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Over The
Counter (OTC) Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Over The Counter (OTC) Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose
Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious
Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests,
Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Over The Counter
(OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose Monitoring Tests,
Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious Disease Tests,
Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol
Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Over The
Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility
Tests, Infectious Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests,
Urinalysis Tests, Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and
Other Test Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Technology -
Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Over The Counter
(OTC) Testing by Technology - Immunoassays, Dipsticks and
Lateral Flow Assays Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Over The
Counter (OTC) Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Immunoassays, Dipsticks and Lateral Flow Assays
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Over The Counter (OTC) Testing by Test Type - Glucose
Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Infectious
Disease Tests, Coagulation Monitoring Tests, Urinalysis Tests,
Cholesterol Tests, Drugs-of-Abuse Tests and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Global Over The Counter (OTC) Testing Market to Reach $39 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
